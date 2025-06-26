Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments with garden for sale in Canakkale, Turkey

5 properties total found
Apartment in Bahceli, Turkey
Apartment
Bahceli, Turkey
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Discover exquisite seafront apartments for sale in Esentepe, North Cyprus, offering unparall…
$192,980
1 bedroom apartment in Bahceli, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Bahceli, Turkey
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Luxurious Mountain and Sea-View Apartments in Bahceli, Girne, North Cyprus Nestled in the p…
$145,316
Apartment in Zerdalilik, Turkey
Apartment
Zerdalilik, Turkey
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Discover modern living in the heart of Antalya with our exclusive 3-block compound in the pr…
$224,368
Apartment in Hurma, Turkey
Apartment
Hurma, Turkey
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Discover modern living in the popular Hurma neighborhood of Konyaaltı with these stylishly d…
$480,124
Apartment in Hurma, Turkey
Apartment
Hurma, Turkey
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Discover luxurious living in the serene Hurma region of Konyaaltı, Antalya. These apartments…
$218,555
