Seaview Penthouses for Sale in Bodrum, Turkey

Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Goeltuerkbuekue, Turkey
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Goeltuerkbuekue, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Floor 2
Sea View Apartments in Bodrum Turkbuku The apartments are located in Turkbuku, one of the mo…
€520,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Goeltuerkbuekue, Turkey
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Goeltuerkbuekue, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
Floor 2/2
Flats in a Complex with Pools in Bodrum Göltürkbükü Göltürkbükü is an ideal location for bot…
€452,000

