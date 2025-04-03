Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Bafra
  4. Residential

Residential property for sale in Bafra, Turkey

1 property total found
3 bedroom apartment in Bafra, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Bafra, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Exclusive Beachfront Apartments in Bafra, iskele, North Cyprus North Cyprus offers a Medite…
$286,063
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Bafra, Turkey

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes