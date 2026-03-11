Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Antalya
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage

Cottages for Sale in Antalya, Turkey

Cottage Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 4/5
Experience the ultimate in comfort and luxury in this stunning new home in Alanya, Turkey. L…
$159,252
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Antalya, Turkey

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go