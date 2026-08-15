Seaview Multi-level apartments for Sale in Alanya, Turkey

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Sea front Multilevel apartments for sale in Alanya, Turkey

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2 properties total found
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms in Kargıcak, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Floor 4/5
Welcome! If you are dreaming of buying a property in Turkey, take a look at this magnificent…
$265,826
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Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Kargıcak, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 4
Welcome to the luxury residential complex in Kargicak! We are pleased to present you this un…
$350,407
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