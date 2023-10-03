Mountain View Duplexes for Sale in Alanya, Turkey

UAE
277 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alanya, Turkey
3
2
114 m²
1
Ultra Luxe Real Estate with Sea and Castle View in the Center of Alanya The real estate is l…
€445,000
Recommend
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Avsallar, Turkey
3
1
120 m²
6/8
Apartments in Alanya Avsallar in a Complex with Swimming Pool The apartments to buy in Alany…
€171,000
Recommend
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Payallar, Turkey
3
1
112 m²
4
Modern Properties in Complex with Many Social Facilities in the Peaceful Area of Payallar …
€144,000
Recommend
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Payallar, Turkey
3
1
85 m²
Modern Apartments in Complex with Rich Social Amenities in Payallar Alanya Stylish apartment…
€200,000
Recommend
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Payallar, Turkey
3
2
110 m²
Properties Within Walking Distance of the Sea in Alanya Payallar Payallar has become one of …
€242,000
Recommend
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Payallar, Turkey
4
2
120 m²
Sea View Flats Offering Ultra Luxurious and Quality Lifestyle in Alanya Payallar The flats a…
€267,000
Recommend
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Payallar, Turkey
3
2
95 m²
City View Luxury Flats in Payallar Alanya Payallar, the flats are situated in, is a developi…
€199,000
Recommend
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Avsallar, Turkey
3
1
90 m²
Luxurious Properties Close to the Sea in Alanya Avsallar Spacious properties are located in …
€190,000
Recommend
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Avsallar, Turkey
6
1
110 m²
Luxurious Properties Close to the Sea in Alanya Avsallar Spacious properties are located in …
€246,000
Recommend
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with mountain view, with parking
Degirmendere, Turkey
5
3
260 m²
Chic Nature View Flats in a Complex with Rich Social Amenities in Oba, Alanya Luxury flats a…
€320,000
Recommend
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Avsallar, Turkey
3
1
120 m²
7
Sea View Apartments with Social Facilities in Alanya Avsallar promises a healthy life where …
€149,000
Recommend
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Avsallar, Turkey
5
2
170 m²
Ready to Move Luxury Apartments in a Complex with Pool in Avsallar Alanya Luxury apartments …
€159,000
Recommend
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Avsallar, Turkey
3
1
110 m²
Ready to Move Luxury Apartments in a Complex with Pool in Avsallar Alanya Luxury apartments …
€144,000
Recommend
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Karakocali, Turkey
5
2
156 m²
5
Stylish Apartments in the Intertwined the Nature in Alanya Oba The chic apartments are situa…
€224,000
Recommend
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Karakocali, Turkey
3
2
96 m²
5
Stylish Apartments in the Intertwined the Nature in Alanya Oba The chic apartments are situa…
€195,000
Recommend
Duplex 3 rooms with parking, with elevator, with swimming pool
Alanya, Turkey
3
115 m²
5/5
Beautiful furnished duplex 2 + 1 by the seaArea: Antalya, Alanya, TosmurDistance to the sea:…
€203,500
Recommend
Duplex 5 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Alanya, Turkey
5
160 m²
3/4
Luxurious duplex 4 + 1 in ObaArea: Antalya, Alanya, BothDistance to the sea: 1200The apartme…
€203,500
Recommend
Duplex 8 rooms with parking, with sea view, with mountain view
Alanya, Turkey
8
300 m²
1/2
Luxurious duplex with private garden 6 + 2 in KESTELArea: Antalya, Alanya, KestelDistance to…
€623,400
Recommend
Duplex 5 rooms with parking, with elevator, with sea view
Alanya, Turkey
5
271 m²
7/7
€1,05M
Recommend
Duplex 3 rooms with mountain view, with Кухня американского типа
Alanya, Turkey
3
115 m²
6/6
Comfortable duplex 2 + 1 in DemirtaşArea: Antalya, Alanya, DemirtashDue to its special locat…
€176,000
Recommend
Duplex 3 rooms with parking, with elevator, with swimming pool
Alanya, Turkey
3
108 m²
3/3
Furnished two-story luxury apartment 2 + 1 on the top floor with a terrace in a guarded prem…
€544,500
Recommend
Duplex 3 rooms with elevator, with mountain view, with Меблированная
Alanya, Turkey
3
150 m²
5/5
Unique penthouse 2 + 1 with two bathrooms and premium furniture in Konilata for citizenshipA…
€404,400
Recommend
Duplex 5 rooms with parking, with elevator, with sea view
Alanya, Turkey
5
160 m²
11/11
Duplex 4 + 1 with a great view of citizenship in an elite complex with full social activity …
€264,000
Recommend
Duplex 3 rooms with mountain view, with Меблированная, with Кухня американского типа
Alanya, Turkey
3
100 m²
4/4
Beautiful duplex 2 + 1 in the center of AlanyaArea: Antalya, AlanyaDistance to the sea: 400F…
€367,499
Recommend
Duplex 3 rooms with elevator, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Alanya, Turkey
3
127 m²
5/5
Excellent duplex 2 + 1 with chic sea viewArea: Antalya, AlanyaDistance to the sea: 300Beauti…
€310,200
Recommend
Duplex 3 rooms with parking, with elevator, with sea view
Alanya, Turkey
3
108 m²
5/6
Chic duplex 2 + 1 in SarayArea: Antalya, Alanya, SaraiDistance to the sea: 350Spacious duple…
€528,000
Recommend
Duplex 4 rooms with parking, with elevator, with sea view
Alanya, Turkey
4
140 m²
5/5
Excellent duplex 3 + 1 in HACETArea: Antalya, Alanya, HajetDistance to the sea: 300Comfortab…
€385,000
Recommend
Duplex 5 rooms with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Alanya, Turkey
5
150 m²
5/5
Luxurious duplex 4 + 1 in KONAKLIArea: Antalya, Alanya, KonaklyDistance to the sea: 500Devel…
€312,400
Recommend
Duplex 5 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with children playground
Alanya, Turkey
5
300 m²
3/3
Urgent sale of penthouse 4 + 1 with panoramic views of the nature and pine forest in Demirta…
€192,500
Recommend
Duplex 5 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Alanya, Turkey
5
240 m²
3/3
Ultra Luxury Penthouse 4 + 1 with panoramic views and luxurious furniture at HASBAHÇE for ci…
€544,500
Recommend
