  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Alanya
  5. Duplexes

Mountain View Duplexes for Sale in Alanya, Turkey

Sekerhane Mahallesi
1162
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
Floor 1
Ultra Luxe Real Estate with Sea and Castle View in the Center of Alanya The real estate is l…
€445,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Avsallar, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Avsallar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 6/8
Apartments in Alanya Avsallar in a Complex with Swimming Pool The apartments to buy in Alany…
€171,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Payallar, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Payallar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 112 m²
Number of floors 4
Modern Properties in Complex with Many Social Facilities in the Peaceful Area of ​​Payallar …
€144,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Payallar, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Payallar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Modern Apartments in Complex with Rich Social Amenities in Payallar Alanya Stylish apartment…
€200,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Payallar, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Payallar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Properties Within Walking Distance of the Sea in Alanya Payallar Payallar has become one of …
€242,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Payallar, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Payallar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Sea View Flats Offering Ultra Luxurious and Quality Lifestyle in Alanya Payallar The flats a…
€267,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Payallar, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Payallar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
City View Luxury Flats in Payallar Alanya Payallar, the flats are situated in, is a developi…
€199,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Avsallar, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Avsallar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Luxurious Properties Close to the Sea in Alanya Avsallar Spacious properties are located in …
€190,000
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Avsallar, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Avsallar, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Luxurious Properties Close to the Sea in Alanya Avsallar Spacious properties are located in …
€246,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with mountain view, with parking in Degirmendere, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with mountain view, with parking
Degirmendere, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 260 m²
Chic Nature View Flats in a Complex with Rich Social Amenities in Oba, Alanya Luxury flats a…
€320,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Avsallar, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Avsallar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 7
Sea View Apartments with Social Facilities in Alanya Avsallar promises a healthy life where …
€149,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Avsallar, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Avsallar, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Ready to Move Luxury Apartments in a Complex with Pool in Avsallar Alanya Luxury apartments …
€159,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Avsallar, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Avsallar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Ready to Move Luxury Apartments in a Complex with Pool in Avsallar Alanya Luxury apartments …
€144,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Karakocali, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Karakocali, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 156 m²
Number of floors 5
Stylish Apartments in the Intertwined the Nature in Alanya Oba The chic apartments are situa…
€224,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Karakocali, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Karakocali, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Number of floors 5
Stylish Apartments in the Intertwined the Nature in Alanya Oba The chic apartments are situa…
€195,000
Duplex 3 rooms with parking, with elevator, with swimming pool in Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 3 rooms with parking, with elevator, with swimming pool
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 115 m²
Floor 5/5
Beautiful furnished duplex 2 + 1 by the seaArea: Antalya, Alanya, TosmurDistance to the sea:…
€203,500
Duplex 5 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 160 m²
Floor 3/4
Luxurious duplex 4 + 1 in ObaArea: Antalya, Alanya, BothDistance to the sea: 1200The apartme…
€203,500
Duplex 8 rooms with parking, with sea view, with mountain view in Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 8 rooms with parking, with sea view, with mountain view
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 8
Area 300 m²
Floor 1/2
Luxurious duplex with private garden 6 + 2 in KESTELArea: Antalya, Alanya, KestelDistance to…
€623,400
Duplex 5 rooms with parking, with elevator, with sea view in Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms with parking, with elevator, with sea view
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 271 m²
Floor 7/7
€1,05M
Duplex 3 rooms with mountain view, with Кухня американского типа in Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 3 rooms with mountain view, with Кухня американского типа
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 115 m²
Floor 6/6
Comfortable duplex 2 + 1 in DemirtaşArea: Antalya, Alanya, DemirtashDue to its special locat…
€176,000
Duplex 3 rooms with parking, with elevator, with swimming pool in Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 3 rooms with parking, with elevator, with swimming pool
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 108 m²
Floor 3/3
Furnished two-story luxury apartment 2 + 1 on the top floor with a terrace in a guarded prem…
€544,500
Duplex 3 rooms with elevator, with mountain view, with Меблированная in Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 3 rooms with elevator, with mountain view, with Меблированная
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 150 m²
Floor 5/5
Unique penthouse 2 + 1 with two bathrooms and premium furniture in Konilata for citizenshipA…
€404,400
Duplex 5 rooms with parking, with elevator, with sea view in Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms with parking, with elevator, with sea view
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 160 m²
Floor 11/11
Duplex 4 + 1 with a great view of citizenship in an elite complex with full social activity …
€264,000
Duplex 3 rooms with mountain view, with Меблированная, with Кухня американского типа in Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 3 rooms with mountain view, with Меблированная, with Кухня американского типа
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 100 m²
Floor 4/4
Beautiful duplex 2 + 1 in the center of AlanyaArea: Antalya, AlanyaDistance to the sea: 400F…
€367,499
Duplex 3 rooms with elevator, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 3 rooms with elevator, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 127 m²
Floor 5/5
Excellent duplex 2 + 1 with chic sea viewArea: Antalya, AlanyaDistance to the sea: 300Beauti…
€310,200
Duplex 3 rooms with parking, with elevator, with sea view in Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 3 rooms with parking, with elevator, with sea view
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 108 m²
Floor 5/6
Chic duplex 2 + 1 in SarayArea: Antalya, Alanya, SaraiDistance to the sea: 350Spacious duple…
€528,000
Duplex 4 rooms with parking, with elevator, with sea view in Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 4 rooms with parking, with elevator, with sea view
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 140 m²
Floor 5/5
Excellent duplex 3 + 1 in HACETArea: Antalya, Alanya, HajetDistance to the sea: 300Comfortab…
€385,000
Duplex 5 rooms with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 150 m²
Floor 5/5
Luxurious duplex 4 + 1 in KONAKLIArea: Antalya, Alanya, KonaklyDistance to the sea: 500Devel…
€312,400
Duplex 5 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with children playground in Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with children playground
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 300 m²
Floor 3/3
Urgent sale of penthouse 4 + 1 with panoramic views of the nature and pine forest in Demirta…
€192,500
Duplex 5 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 240 m²
Floor 3/3
Ultra Luxury Penthouse 4 + 1 with panoramic views and luxurious furniture at HASBAHÇE for ci…
€544,500

