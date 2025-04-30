Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Aksu
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Villas for sale in Aksu, Turkey

Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Aksu, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Aksu, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 578 m²
Type: Triplex Villa Net Area: 323.6 m² Layout: First Floor: Kitchen, living room, …
$200,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go