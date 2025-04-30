Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Aksu
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Garage

Villas with garage for sale in Aksu, Turkey

Villa Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Aksu, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Aksu, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 578 m²
Type: Triplex Villa Net Area: 323.6 m² Layout: First Floor: Kitchen, living room, …
$200,000
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Aksu, Turkey
Villa 6 bedrooms
Aksu, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 750 m²
Number of floors 2
In Altintas, the rapidly appreciating region of Antalya, a 7-room triplex villa with elevato…
$2,21M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Aksu, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Aksu, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 340 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa Features 7 Room 5 Bathrooms Gross: 340 m2 Net: 300 m2 Private Pool Detached Ga…
$831,661
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Aksu, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Aksu, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 465 m²
Number of floors 2
The complex is built on a large land area of 150,000 square meters and consists of 96 villas…
$6,26M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go