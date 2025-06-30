Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Aksu
  4. Residential
  5. Duplex
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Duplexes for Sale in Aksu, Turkey

Duplex Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Aksu, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Aksu, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 7
Stylish Apartments with Underfloor Heating System in Antalya Aksu The apartments for sale ar…
$232,506
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go