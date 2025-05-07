Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Thalang
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Thalang, Thailand

Choeng Thale
777
Si Sunthon
217
Thep Krasatti
202
Sakhu
69
9 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Sakhu, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Sakhu, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Discover serenity in this spacious house with a private pool, just a stroll away from Nai Ya…
$372,167
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Si Sunthon, Thailand
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Si Sunthon, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
House for Sale! Discover this charming 70 sqm house offered at an unbeatable price in the…
$96,090
Villa 3 bedrooms in Si Sunthon, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Si Sunthon, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Discover this spacious villa conveniently situated near the Blue Tree aquapark and the promi…
$437,044
Villa 4 bedrooms in Si Sunthon, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Si Sunthon, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 527 m²
? Luxurious 4 Bedroom Pool Villa at Botanica Modern Loft I Discover the epitome of mode…
$1,02M
3 bedroom townthouse in Si Sunthon, Thailand
3 bedroom townthouse
Si Sunthon, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Welcome to this inviting house offering ample space and comfort in the charming Thalang area…
$162,923
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Si Sunthon, Thailand
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Si Sunthon, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
? House for Sale! Cozy house located in the Cherng Talay area. ⬩ 2 bedrooms   ⬩ 2 bat…
$94,300
2 bedroom house in Si Sunthon, Thailand
2 bedroom house
Si Sunthon, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Discover your dream home in Thalang! This bright and spacious house offers 140 sq.m of mo…
$95,077
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Si Sunthon, Thailand
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Si Sunthon, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
House for Sale Discover this charming 70 sqm house offered at an unbeatable price in the …
$95,748
3 bedroom house in Pa Khlok, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Pa Khlok, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Discover a spacious house near the prominent intersection in the northern part of Phuket - t…
$137,244
Property types in Thalang

villas
townhouses
duplexes

Properties features in Thalang, Thailand

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
