  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Surat Thani Province
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Garden

Villas with garden for sale in Surat Thani Province, Thailand

Villa 5 bedrooms in Ko Samui, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Ko Samui, Thailand
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 514 m²
Number of floors 3
Complex of villas with a panoramic sea view in a quiet area, near Fisherman's Village, Samui…
$815,206
Villa 3 bedrooms in Ko Samui, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ko Samui, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 209 m²
Number of floors 1
Complex of villas with swimming pools, Samui, Thailand We offer villas with swimming pools …
$296,132
Villa 2 bedrooms in Baan Mae Nam, Thailand
Villa 2 bedrooms
Baan Mae Nam, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 203 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villas with swimming pools near the beach, Maenam, Samui, Thailand We offer …
$190,713
Villa 2 bedrooms in Ko Samui, Thailand
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ko Samui, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 255 m²
Number of floors 1
Single-storey villa with a swimming pool and a garden, Samui, Thailand We offer a villa wit…
$408,991
Villa 2 bedrooms in Baan Mae Nam, Thailand
Villa 2 bedrooms
Baan Mae Nam, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 169 m²
Number of floors 1
Gated complex of villas with swimming pools, Samui, Thailand We offer unique villas with sw…
$377,162
Villa 3 bedrooms in Ko Samui, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ko Samui, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 221 m²
Number of floors 1
Complex of villas with swimming pools near Fisherman's Village, Samui, Thailand We offer vi…
$358,017
