  Realting.com
  Thailand
  Surat Thani Province
  Residential
  Villa
  Mountain view

Mountain View Villas for Sale in Surat Thani Province, Thailand

Villa 3 bedrooms in Baan Lamai, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Baan Lamai, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 396 m²
Number of floors 1
Unique investment opportunity! Stunning villa in the residential complex THE MOONRIVER!Insta…
$317,601
Villa 3 bedrooms in Choeng Mon, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Choeng Mon, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 2
This Villa is a modern luxury villa on the beach in Choeng Mon, one of the most exclusive pa…
$534,922
Villa 3 bedrooms in Surat Thani Province, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Surat Thani Province, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 2
ZEN VILLAS - premium villas on Srithanu,  Koh Phangan.  We are the owners. All details on r…
$437,000
Villa 3 bedrooms in Choeng Mon, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Choeng Mon, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 197 m²
Number of floors 2
We offer for sale a premium villa in Balinese style under construction in our new project on…
$565,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Baan Lamai, Thailand
Villa 2 bedrooms
Baan Lamai, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 1
The villa is of superb quality - from the materials to the technical solutions which are few…
Price on request
