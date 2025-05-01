Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Apartments for sale in Rawai, Thailand

11 properties total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Rawai, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
A new project of apartments in Ravai This project is located between the most beautiful …
$125,117
2 bedroom apartment in Rawai, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Floor 2/7
SPACIOUS 2-BEDROOM APARTMENT FOR FAMILIES! A new condominium in Phuket for living and saf…
$223,068
1 bedroom apartment in Rawai, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 2
PRESALE! Prices are lower than at the start of sales! Make your reservation now!  A new pro…
$163,200
1 bedroom apartment in Rawai, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 2/7
A new condominium in Phuket for living and safe investments from 2.8 million baht! LOCATI…
$100,416
1 bedroom apartment in Rawai, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
The complex is located in the Nai Harn area in the south of Phuket, just a couple of minutes…
$96,000
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Rawai, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 2/7
A new condominium in Phuket for living and safe investments from 2.8 million baht! LOCATI…
$80,224
2 bedroom apartment in Rawai, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 60 m²
A new project of apartments in Ravai This project is located between the most beautiful …
$256,212
1 bedroom apartment in Rawai, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
A new project of apartments in Ravai This project is located between the most beautiful …
$136,646
1 bedroom apartment in Rawai, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 7/7
SEA-VIEW APARTMENT! A new condominium in Phuket for living and safe investments from 2.8 …
$119,543
2 bedroom apartment in Rawai, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Floor 3
PRESALE! Prices are lower than at the start of sales! Make your reservation now!  A new pro…
$227,000
2 bedroom apartment in Rawai, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 59 m²
Floor 2/7
A new condominium in Phuket for living and safe investments from 2.8 million baht! LOCATI…
$159,685
