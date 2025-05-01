Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Apartments for Sale in Rawai, Thailand

33 properties total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Rawai, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
?️ Luxurious Studio for Sale in Phuket ID: CN19 Experience the epitome of luxury livin…
$139,241
Studio apartment in Rawai, Thailand
Studio apartment
Rawai, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 7/7
Investment property! The house is completed, ready for occupancy!Apartments in the Japanese …
$97,594
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Rawai, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Discover the epitome of contemporary living with a reliable developer boasting 7 years of ex…
$160,252
1 bedroom apartment in Rawai, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 2/5
?️ Your Piece of Paradise on Phuket Island! ?️ ? URGENT SALE! PRICE BELOW MARKET VALUE! ?…
$98,509
1 bedroom apartment in Rawai, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 37 m²
Number of floors 9
Luxury residence with a swimming pool, a restaurant and panoramic views in a prestigious res…
$133,691
Studio apartment in Rawai, Thailand
Studio apartment
Rawai, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Profitable investment!A unique opportunity to purchase an apartment with a sea view!An excel…
$159,514
1 bedroom apartment in Rawai, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Profitable investment!A unique opportunity to purchase an apartment with a sea view!An excel…
$343,457
2 bedroom apartment in Rawai, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Floor 2/7
SPACIOUS 2-BEDROOM APARTMENT FOR FAMILIES! A new condominium in Phuket for living and saf…
$223,068
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Rawai, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Explore the charm of a sophisticated condo development nestled in the heart of Nai Harn, Phu…
$85,049
2 bedroom apartment in Rawai, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Rawayana Beachfront Village is a mixed-use development comprising of 282 designer apartments…
$274,295
2 bedroom apartment in Rawai, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 129 m²
Floor 2/4
Unique offer for investors: magnificent apartments with sea view in the prestigious area of …
$498,775
1 bedroom apartment in Rawai, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Exclusive apartments in the residential complex THE ONE in the Nai Harn area.7% guaranteed i…
$162,075
1 bedroom apartment in Rawai, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 2/7
A new condominium in Phuket for living and safe investments from 2.8 million baht! LOCATI…
$100,416
Studio apartment in Rawai, Thailand
Studio apartment
Rawai, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 4/7
Apartments for assignment!Excellent investment option!Perfect for both permanent residence a…
$103,099
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Rawai, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 2/7
A new condominium in Phuket for living and safe investments from 2.8 million baht! LOCATI…
$80,224
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Rawai, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Your Tranquil Haven in Nai Harn Welcome to your ideal retreat, a luxurious 1-bedroom oasi…
$112,651
1 bedroom apartment in Rawai, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Investment property! A great option for permanent residence and rental! Income from 8%!Satur…
$193,949
3 bedroom apartment in Rawai, Thailand
3 bedroom apartment
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
Profitable investment!A unique opportunity to purchase an apartment with a sea view!An excel…
$437,636
2 bedroom apartment in Rawai, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Investment property! A great option for permanent residence and rental! Income from 8%!Satur…
$309,023
2 bedroom apartment in Rawai, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 1/7
Exclusive apartment with a view of the Andaman Sea in the prestigious Babylon Sky complex, l…
$170,698
1 bedroom apartment in Rawai, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 41 m²
Number of floors 8
Premium apartments with tropical gardens and terraces, 8 minutes drive to Nai Harn Beach, Ra…
$138,505
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Rawai, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Discover Serenity in Nai Harn Nai Harn Beach, a carefully preserved gem, offers a harmoni…
$159,708
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Rawai, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Your Oasis near Nai Harn and Rawai Beaches Embrace the tranquility and convenience offere…
$111,225
1 room apartment in Rawai, Thailand
1 room apartment
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 4/7
Investment property! House from the Investor! Sale under the assignment agreement!Apartments…
$124,210
1 bedroom apartment in Rawai, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 2/5
?️ Your Piece of Paradise on Phuket Island! ?️ ? URGENT SALE! PRICE BELOW MARKET VALUE! ?…
$87,251
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Rawai, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Immerse yourself in the epitome of sophisticated living at this deluxe condominium in Chalon…
$139,234
1 bedroom apartment in Rawai, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 7/7
SEA-VIEW APARTMENT! A new condominium in Phuket for living and safe investments from 2.8 …
$119,543
2 bedroom apartment in Rawai, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Profitable investment!A unique opportunity to purchase an apartment with a sea view!An excel…
$251,927
1 bedroom apartment in Rawai, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Exclusive apartment with a view of the Andaman Sea in the prestigious Babylon Sky Garden Con…
$170,698
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Rawai, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 6/8
Luxurious Condominium Living Steps from Rawai Beach   Property Highlights: - Stylish con…
$126,911
Go