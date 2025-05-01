Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Rawai
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garage

Apartments with garage for sale in Rawai, Thailand

penthouses
14
condos
93
studios
88
1 BHK
294
Show more
Apartment Delete
Clear all
6 properties total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Rawai, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
?️ Luxurious Studio for Sale in Phuket ID: CN19 Experience the epitome of luxury livin…
$139,241
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Rawai, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 2/5
?️ Your Piece of Paradise on Phuket Island! ?️ ? URGENT SALE! PRICE BELOW MARKET VALUE! ?…
$98,509
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Rawai, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Explore the charm of a sophisticated condo development nestled in the heart of Nai Harn, Phu…
$85,049
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Rawai, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 2/5
?️ Your Piece of Paradise on Phuket Island! ?️ ? URGENT SALE! PRICE BELOW MARKET VALUE! ?…
$87,251
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Rawai, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Immerse yourself in the epitome of sophisticated living at this deluxe condominium in Chalon…
$139,234
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Rawai, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Immerse yourself in comfort with this exquisite one-bedroom apartment, conveniently located …
$165,461
Leave a request

Properties features in Rawai, Thailand

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go