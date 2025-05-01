Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Apartments for sale in Rawai, Thailand

13 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Rawai, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 37 m²
Number of floors 9
Luxury residence with a swimming pool, a restaurant and panoramic views in a prestigious res…
$133,691
1 bedroom apartment in Rawai, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 39 m²
Number of floors 4
Turnkey apartments in a prestigious residential complex on Nai Harn Beach, Rawai, Muang Phuk…
$206,897
1 bedroom apartment in Rawai, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 34 m²
Number of floors 8
Luxury apartments in a residence with 5 swimming pools, a spa and a kids' club, 900 meters f…
$127,539
1 bedroom apartment in Rawai, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 2
PRESALE! Prices are lower than at the start of sales! Make your reservation now!  A new pro…
$163,200
1 bedroom apartment in Rawai, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
The complex is located in the Nai Harn area in the south of Phuket, just a couple of minutes…
$96,000
4 bedroom apartment in Rawai, Thailand
4 bedroom apartment
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 283 m²
Number of floors 2
Villas with private pools, terraces, tropical gardens, Rawai, Phuket, Thailand The project …
$522,166
1 bedroom apartment in Rawai, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 37 m²
Number of floors 6
Premium apartments with yields of up to 10%, close to Rawai Beach, Phuket, Thailand The uni…
$131,763
1 bedroom apartment in Rawai, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 40 m²
Number of floors 8
New residence with restaurants, surrounded by three beaches, Phuket, Thailand We offer mode…
$145,095
1 bedroom apartment in Rawai, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 41 m²
Number of floors 8
Premium apartments with tropical gardens and terraces, 8 minutes drive to Nai Harn Beach, Ra…
$138,505
4 bedroom apartment in Rawai, Thailand
4 bedroom apartment
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 410 m²
Number of floors 2
Villas with private pools, in a complex with large infrastructure, 30 metres from Rawai Beac…
$962,661
2 bedroom apartment in Rawai, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Floor 3
PRESALE! Prices are lower than at the start of sales! Make your reservation now!  A new pro…
$227,000
3 bedroom apartment in Rawai, Thailand
3 bedroom apartment
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 189 m²
Number of floors 1
Villas with private pools and tropical gardens, 5 minutes from beaches and marina, Rawai, Ph…
$375,165
3 bedroom apartment in Rawai, Thailand
3 bedroom apartment
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 4
Guarded residence with swimming pools at 800 meters from the beach, Phuket, Thailand We off…
$467,346
