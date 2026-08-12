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Townhouses with garden for sale in Phuket Province, Thailand

;
Choeng Thale
42
Si Sunthon
3
Rawai
3
Thep Krasatti
3
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7 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
3 bedroom townthouse
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 143 m²
Number of floors 2
Clarify the promotional offers!My name is Leon, ask me your question, check the availability…
$341,077
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3 bedroom townthouse in Si Sunthon, Thailand
3 bedroom townthouse
Si Sunthon, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 159 m²
Number of floors 2
New project| Pre-sale! Stylish two-storey townhouse in Bang Tao district. This is a forma…
$277,705
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Agency
Undersun Estate
Languages
English, Русский
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3 bedroom townthouse in Sakhu, Thailand
3 bedroom townthouse
Sakhu, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 2
Two-story townhouse in the north of Phuket, in a quiet green area close to Naiyang Beach and…
$190,000
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Agency
Undersun Estate
Languages
English, Русский
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Phuket Province, Thailand
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Phuket Province, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
Start of sales - the best price! Modern townhouse in a new complex from a reliable develo…
$293,072
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Agency
Undersun Estate
Languages
English, Русский
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
Number of floors 2
Clarify the promotional offers!My name is Leon, ask me your question, check the availability…
$309,640
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КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom townthouse in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
3 bedroom townthouse
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 262 m²
Number of floors 2
Clarify the promotional offers!My name is Leon, ask me your question, check the availability…
$521,830
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КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
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3 bedroom townthouse in Choeng Thale, Thailand
3 bedroom townthouse
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 2
Clarify the promotional offers!My name is Leon, ask me your question, check the availability…
$321,300
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Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
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Properties features in Phuket Province, Thailand

with Garage
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
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