Seaview Townhouses for Sale in Phuket Province, Thailand

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Beachfront Townhouses for Sale in Phuket Province, Thailand

;
Choeng Thale
42
Si Sunthon
3
Rawai
3
Thep Krasatti
3
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6 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
3 bedroom townthouse
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 143 m²
Number of floors 2
Clarify the promotional offers!My name is Leon, ask me your question, check the availability…
$341,077
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Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Phuket Province, Thailand
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Phuket Province, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 337 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale is a two-storey townhouse in a gated complex with direct access to the beach. The p…
$1,05M
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Agency
Undersun Estate
Languages
English, Русский
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
Number of floors 2
Clarify the promotional offers!My name is Leon, ask me your question, check the availability…
$309,640
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Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
TekceTekce
3 bedroom townthouse in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
3 bedroom townthouse
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 262 m²
Number of floors 2
Clarify the promotional offers!My name is Leon, ask me your question, check the availability…
$521,830
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КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom townthouse in Choeng Thale, Thailand
3 bedroom townthouse
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 2
Clarify the promotional offers!My name is Leon, ask me your question, check the availability…
$321,300
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Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Clarify the promotional offers!My name is Leon, ask me your question, check the availability…
$459,393
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram

Properties features in Phuket Province, Thailand

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
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