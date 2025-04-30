Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments with garage for sale in Pattaya City, Thailand

Pattaya
186
11 properties total found
Condo 2 bedrooms in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
Floor 6/36
Wyndham Grand Residences Wongamat Pattaya in North Pattaya, Pattaya 2 bedroom 2 bathroom …
$397,176
Condo 3 bedrooms in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 3 bedrooms
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
Floor 28/36
Type : 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms Size : 175 m2 Quota: Foreign Quota  Floor : 28 th Transfer…
$470,588
Condo 1 bedroom in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 7/36
Wyndham Grand Residences Wongamat Pattaya in North Pattaya, Pattaya 1 bedroom 1 bathroom …
$148,706
Condo 2 bedrooms in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Floor 30/54
Zire Wongamat Condo Pattaya 2 bedroom for sale  • 2 bed 2 bath • Building  A  • Size 98…
$500,000
Condo 1 bedroom in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Floor 3/7
1Bedroom 1 bathroom 33 m2 in Paradise Ocean View Type : 1 bedroom 1  bathroom Size : 61 …
$279,412
Condo 2 bedrooms in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 12/54
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms ,Zire for Rent - Wongamat Beachfront This stunning 2-bedroom, 2-b…
$589,102
Condo 3 bedrooms in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 3 bedrooms
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 105 m²
Floor 15/36
Wyndham Grand Residences Wongamat Pattaya in North Pattaya, Pattaya 3 bedroom 3 bathroom …
$397,176
Condo 1 bedroom in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 4/8
1 bed 1 bathroom 39 m²  for sale at Siam Oriental Tropical Garden Type: 1 bed 1 bathroom …
$48,824
Condo 1 bedroom in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 2/8
1 bed 1 bathroom 55.4 m²  for sale at Siam Oriental Tropical Garden Type: 1 bed 1 bathroo…
$83,382
Condo 1 bedroom in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 4/8
1 bed 1 bathroom 38 m²  for sale at Siam Oriental Tropical Garden Type: 1 bed 1 bathroom …
$48,824
Condo 2 bedrooms in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
Floor 13/54
Northpoint luxury condominium for sale Location: Naklua, Wongamat, Pattaya - High floor …
$514,703
