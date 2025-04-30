Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Apartments for Sale in Pattaya City, Thailand

1 bedroom apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Floor 10/29
$130,200
Studio apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
Studio apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Great option for investing! Great for both permanent residence and rental! Yield from 7 %!In…
$73,523
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
2 bedroom apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
Floor 40/60
Incredible investment opportunities in real estate on the coast of the Gulf of Thailand. Inc…
$380,737
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Condo 1 bedroom in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Floor 29/36
Park Beach Condominium Park Beach condominium is well located in Naklua area.  For s…
$191,176
Agency
Highrise Property and Construction Co. LTD.
Languages
English
1 bedroom apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Great option for investing! Suitable for both permanent residence and rental! Yield from 8 %…
$169,227
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Studio apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
Studio apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Area 27 m²
Floor 3/8
$55,000
3 bedroom apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
3 bedroom apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 107 m²
Floor 8/8
Experience the best of Pattaya living in this stunning new apartment in Bang Lamung, Chonbur…
$409,071
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Condo in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 29/46
Riviera Jomtien.Big Studio apartment for sale Riviera Jomtien.  Type Studio Size  32 sq…
$117,353
Agency
Highrise Property and Construction Co. LTD.
Languages
English
2 bedroom apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Area 41 m²
Floor 5/63
$156,700
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Pattaya City, Thailand
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Pattaya City, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 4/8
Investment in unique apartments! Income from 7%!The favorable location of the residential co…
$103,266
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Condo in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 16/38
Type : Studio1  bathroom Size : 26.5 m2 Quota: Foreign Quota  Floor :16 th Transfer fees…
$105,849
Agency
Highrise Property and Construction Co. LTD.
Languages
English
Studio apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
Studio apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Area 28 m²
Floor 25/51
I will be award, ask me for the Open, the availability, price, shares and current calculatio…
$129,123
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Condo in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 11/46
Studio 1 bathroom in The Palm Wongamat Beach in North Pattaya, Pattaya Type :Studio 1  ba…
$120,589
Agency
Highrise Property and Construction Co. LTD.
Languages
English
Condo 1 bedroom in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 35/38
1 bedroom 1 bathroom 48 m2 stunning sea view at Wong Amat Tower. Type : 1 bedroom 1 bathr…
$135,294
Agency
Highrise Property and Construction Co. LTD.
Languages
English
Condo in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 17/54
Stunning sea view studio for sale! Zire Wongamat condominium is well located in Naklua ar…
$161,765
Agency
Highrise Property and Construction Co. LTD.
Languages
English
Condo 1 bedroom in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 15/24
Cosy Beach View in Pratumnak, Pattaya •Type: 1 bedroom •Size: 49 sq m.  •Fully furnishe…
$108,823
Agency
Highrise Property and Construction Co. LTD.
Languages
English
Condo in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 24 m²
Floor 19/43
Sea view Studio for sale at Riviera Wongamat condo Pattaya Studio 24 sqm Transfer …
$67,647
Agency
Highrise Property and Construction Co. LTD.
Languages
English
Condo 1 bedroom in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Floor 17/27
1 bedroom 2 bathroom 90 m2 in Markland  -North-facing unit with breathtaking  -sea views f…
$200,177
Agency
Highrise Property and Construction Co. LTD.
Languages
English
Studio apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
Studio apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Area 22 m²
Floor 9/51
$72,350
Condo 1 bedroom in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/36
Large Sea view 1 bedroom for sale in beachfront Park Beach condo Wongamat, Pattaya Park B…
$132,353
Agency
Highrise Property and Construction Co. LTD.
Languages
English
Condo 2 bedrooms in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
Floor 6/36
Wyndham Grand Residences Wongamat Pattaya in North Pattaya, Pattaya 2 bedroom 2 bathroom …
$397,176
Agency
Highrise Property and Construction Co. LTD.
Languages
English
Condo 2 bedrooms in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 67 m²
Floor 11/49
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Ocean view 67.28 m2 in Seaspire Jomtien, Chon Buri  Type: 2 Bedr…
$340,358
Agency
Highrise Property and Construction Co. LTD.
Languages
English
1 bedroom apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 26 m²
Number of floors 20
Luxury residence with a swimming pool and a garden near the beach, Pattaya, Thailand We off…
$94,031
Condo 2 bedrooms in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 164 m²
Floor 15/36
Nice sea view! 2 Bedroom 3 Bathroom 164 m2 in Park Beach Condominium -15 floor -2 bedroo…
$588,235
Agency
Highrise Property and Construction Co. LTD.
Languages
English
1 bedroom apartment in Na Kluea, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Na Kluea, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 44/55
The project has 1 or 2 bedrooms on Wong Amat Beach, near Terminal 21, Central Marina Pattaya…
$631,194
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Condo 2 bedrooms in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Floor 32/54
Price improved! 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom at Zire Wongamat in North Pattaya, Pattaya Type 2…
$464,706
Agency
Highrise Property and Construction Co. LTD.
Languages
English
Condo 2 bedrooms in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Floor 28/54
Northpoint luxury condominium for sale Location: Naklua, Wongamat, Pattaya - 28 floor -…
$619,469
Agency
Highrise Property and Construction Co. LTD.
Languages
English
Penthouse 5 bedrooms in Na Kluea, Thailand
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 360 m²
Floor 44/54
Gorgeous View!! 5 bedroom at Northpoint Condominium close to Pattaya North Northpoint Tow…
$2,06M
Agency
Highrise Property and Construction Co. LTD.
Languages
English
Condo in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
Floor 41/46
Riviera Jomtien.Big Studio apartment for sale Riviera Jomtien.  Type Studio Size  27 sq…
$100,000
Agency
Highrise Property and Construction Co. LTD.
Languages
English
Condo in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 14/38
Wongamat Tower Beachfront Condominium Wongamat Tower condominium is well located in Naklu…
$111,764
Agency
Highrise Property and Construction Co. LTD.
Languages
English

