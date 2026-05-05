Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Pa Khlok
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Apartments for sale in Pa Khlok, Thailand

;
1 BHK
40
2 BHK
24
3 BHK
14
4 BHK
6
Apartment Delete
Clear all
13 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Sakhu, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Sakhu, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
This large-scale complex, located just a few steps from the snow-white beach and with direct…
$221,757
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
KVARIS Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Español, Čeština, Français
Telegram Write in Telegram
2 bedroom apartment in Sakhu, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Sakhu, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 58 m²
Floor 6/7
✔ This apartment sits on Phuket's northwest coast in the Nai Yang district, only 400 meters …
$242,069
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
1 bedroom apartment in Sakhu, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Sakhu, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
Floor 7/7
✔ The apartment lies on Phuket's northwest coast in the Nai Yang district, 400 meters from a…
$118,315
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Alanya HomeAlanya Home
2 bedroom apartment in Pa Khlok, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Pa Khlok, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Clarify the promotional offers!My name is Leon, ask me your question, check the availability…
$244,230
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
1 bedroom apartment in Sakhu, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Sakhu, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
The complex is located within walking distance of Nai Yang Beach and is surrounded by the na…
$155,880
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
KVARIS Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Español, Čeština, Français
Telegram Write in Telegram
2 bedroom apartment in Sakhu, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Sakhu, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 58 m²
The apartment is located 400 meters from the magnificent Nai Yang beach. This project combin…
$205,809
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
KVARIS Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Español, Čeština, Français
Telegram Write in Telegram
Kolasin ValleysKolasin Valleys
1 bedroom apartment in Sakhu, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Sakhu, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
The location is just perfect for those who want to buy apartments in Phuket. This project co…
$114,233
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
KVARIS Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Español, Čeština, Français
Telegram Write in Telegram
3 bedroom apartment in Sakhu, Thailand
3 bedroom apartment
Sakhu, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 119 m²
Located just 400 metres from the picturesque Nai Young Beach, this apartment offers a unique…
$419,710
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
KVARIS Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Español, Čeština, Français
Telegram Write in Telegram
2 bedroom apartment in Sakhu, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Sakhu, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
The apartments are located on the first line of one of the most cozy and calm beaches of Phu…
$242,110
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
KVARIS Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Español, Čeština, Français
Telegram Write in Telegram
1 bedroom apartment in Sakhu, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Sakhu, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
The apartment is located 350 meters from Nai Yang Beach - one of the most cozy and protected…
$127,306
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
KVARIS Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Español, Čeština, Français
Telegram Write in Telegram
1 bedroom apartment in Sakhu, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Sakhu, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
The new large-scale project from the leading developer is located just 50 meters from the sn…
$147,290
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
KVARIS Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Español, Čeština, Français
Telegram Write in Telegram
1 bedroom apartment in Sakhu, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Sakhu, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
The complex is designed as a modern residential resort, which includes more than 27 infrastr…
$154,951
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
KVARIS Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Español, Čeština, Français
Telegram Write in Telegram
2 bedroom apartment in Sakhu, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Sakhu, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
The complex is located in a quiet coastal area, a few minutes from Nai Yang Beach, Sirinat N…
$227,472
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
KVARIS Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Español, Čeština, Français
Telegram Write in Telegram

Properties features in Pa Khlok, Thailand

with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go