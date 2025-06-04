Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments with garden for sale in Pa Khlok, Thailand

6 properties total found
4 bedroom apartment in Pa Khlok, Thailand
4 bedroom apartment
Pa Khlok, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 137 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of furnished villas with a swimming pool and a garden, Phuket, Thailand The res…
$150,446
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Pa Khlok, Thailand
4 bedroom apartment
Pa Khlok, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 295 m²
Number of floors 3
New villas with a view of the sea, Phuket, Thailand We offer tropical-style villas with swi…
$2,06M
Leave a request
Apartment in Sakhu, Thailand
Apartment
Sakhu, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
NAY4978 If you want to plunge into the poetic world of the sea, to find a piece of pa…
$99,668
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Sakhu, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Sakhu, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Area 66 m²
NAY4979 Each apartment layout has been carefully created with great attention to ever…
$239,787
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Sakhu, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Sakhu, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Area 36 m²
NAY5792 If you want to plunge into the poetic world of the sea, to find a piece of pa…
$121,133
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Pa Khlok, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Pa Khlok, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Area 230 m²
CAP3457 This option is for those who want to get a reasonable price for truly royal a…
$644,866
Leave a request

