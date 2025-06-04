Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Apartments for sale in Pa Khlok, Thailand

13 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Pa Khlok, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Pa Khlok, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Area 160 m²
EAS5810 This amazing apartment was built in 2006. It is situated on the eastern coast…
$207,824
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Pa Khlok, Thailand
4 bedroom apartment
Pa Khlok, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 137 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of furnished villas with a swimming pool and a garden, Phuket, Thailand The res…
$150,446
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Pa Khlok, Thailand
4 bedroom apartment
Pa Khlok, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 295 m²
Number of floors 3
New villas with a view of the sea, Phuket, Thailand We offer tropical-style villas with swi…
$2,06M
Leave a request
Apartment in Sakhu, Thailand
Apartment
Sakhu, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
NAY4978 If you want to plunge into the poetic world of the sea, to find a piece of pa…
$99,668
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Sakhu, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Sakhu, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Area 61 m²
NAY22074 This exclusive offer presents a two-bedroom condo, perfectly positioned just…
$241,205
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Pa Khlok, Thailand
3 bedroom apartment
Pa Khlok, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Area 179 m²
KOH6685 Fully equipped, delightful 3 bedroom apartment, all en suite, located on the …
$580,685
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Sakhu, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Sakhu, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
NAY22073 This exclusive offer presents a one-bedroom condo, perfectly positioned just…
$101,966
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Sakhu, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Sakhu, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Area 66 m²
NAY4979 Each apartment layout has been carefully created with great attention to ever…
$239,787
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Sakhu, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Sakhu, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Area 36 m²
NAY5792 If you want to plunge into the poetic world of the sea, to find a piece of pa…
$121,133
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Thalang, Thailand
3 bedroom apartment
Thalang, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Area 310 m²
MAI5809 This 3-bedroom apartment is located in a picturesque place surrounded by lush…
$488,998
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Pa Khlok, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Pa Khlok, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Area 230 m²
CAP3457 This option is for those who want to get a reasonable price for truly royal a…
$644,866
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Thalang, Thailand
4 bedroom apartment
Thalang, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Area 375 m²
MAI5807 This amazing 4-bedroom apartment with a total area of 375 sq.m. is located in…
$794,621
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Sakhu, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Sakhu, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 141 m²
NAY22604 Located just steps away from the peaceful shores of Nai Yang Beach, this gen…
$336,186
Leave a request

Properties features in Pa Khlok, Thailand

with Garage
with Garden
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
