Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Pa Khlok
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Sea view

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Pa Khlok, Thailand

studios
3
1 BHK
14
2 BHK
10
3 BHK
4
Show more
Apartment Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Pa Khlok, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Pa Khlok, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Area 160 m²
EAS5810 This amazing apartment was built in 2006. It is situated on the eastern coast…
$207,824
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Pa Khlok, Thailand
4 bedroom apartment
Pa Khlok, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 295 m²
Number of floors 3
New villas with a view of the sea, Phuket, Thailand We offer tropical-style villas with swi…
$2,06M
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Sakhu, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Sakhu, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 5/7
Discover the epitome of tranquil living in Naiyang, Phuket – an exquisite retreat situated j…
$81,648
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Pa Khlok, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Pa Khlok, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Area 230 m²
CAP3457 This option is for those who want to get a reasonable price for truly royal a…
$644,866
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Pa Khlok, Thailand

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go