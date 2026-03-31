Residential complex Vibe Raro

Vibe Raro is a modern residential project in one of the most popular areas of Phuket, just 300 meters from the beach. Complex for comfortable life and recreation by the sea with developed infrastructure and stable rental demand.
Vibe Raro is a modern residential complex just 300 meters away. The project covers a plot of 5,893 m2 and consists of four buildings with 307 apartments and an underground parking for 198 people. The architecture and layouts are thought out for a comfortable life by the sea and recreation all year round.
Vibe Raro is a modern version of life by the sea, where comfort, style and convenience are combined with a thoughtful infrastructure. A great choice for those who dream of housing near Karon Beach.