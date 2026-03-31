  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Si Sunthon
  4. Residential complex Vibe Raro

Residential complex Vibe Raro

Si Sunthon, Thailand
Price on request
Payment with cryptocurrency
;
3
Leave a request
ID: 35122
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 13/04/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province
  • Region
    Thalang
  • City
    Si Sunthon

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Comfort class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Frame-block
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    9

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Русский Русский

Vibe Raro is a modern residential project in one of the most popular areas of Phuket, just 300 meters from the beach. Complex for comfortable life and recreation by the sea with developed infrastructure and stable rental demand.

Vibe Raro is a modern residential complex just 300 meters away. The project covers a plot of 5,893 m2 and consists of four buildings with 307 apartments and an underground parking for 198 people. The architecture and layouts are thought out for a comfortable life by the sea and recreation all year round.

  • Proximity to sea: Karon Beach is only 7 minutes walk away. In walking distance - a park, market, cafes and restaurants. Nearby there are international schools and a hospital, which makes the location convenient not only for recreation, but also for permanent residence.
  • Apartments and facilities: The project presents studios and apartments with one or two bedrooms with an area of up to 72 m2. All apartments are distinguished by thoughtful layouts, panoramic windows and the possibility of full furnishings. On the territory - a spacious lobby, restaurant, coworking, fitness room, three swimming pools, rooftop recreation areas, gardens, a place for picnics and security 24/7.
  • Comfort and demand: Due to its location in one of the most popular areas of Phuket, the complex is suitable for both personal stay and short-term or long-term rental. More than 25 apartments have already been booked - demand is consistently high.

Vibe Raro is a modern version of life by the sea, where comfort, style and convenience are combined with a thoughtful infrastructure. A great choice for those who dream of housing near Karon Beach.

Location on the map

Si Sunthon, Thailand

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex New complex of furnished villas with swimming pools in the picturesque area of Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$690,595
Residential complex Hythe Condominium Botanica
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$338,996
Residential complex THE ONE
Rawai, Thailand
from
$120,073
Residential complex
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$46,017
Residential complex First-class residential complex with a good infrastructure on Koh Samui, Surat Thani, Thailand
Surat Thani Province, Thailand
from
$103,588
You are viewing
Residential complex Vibe Raro
Si Sunthon, Thailand
Price on request
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Surin Sands
Residential complex Surin Sands
Residential complex Surin Sands
Residential complex Surin Sands
Residential complex Surin Sands
Show all Residential complex Surin Sands
Residential complex Surin Sands
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
from
$89,647
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 7
Area 30–78 m²
7 real estate properties 7
Modern Condo between Surin and Bang Tao The new project is located between the two most beloved beaches of the central part of the island - Surin and Bang Tao in the shadow of the tropical vegetation of Phuket. The developer offers a rich selection of planning solutions with a unique mo…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
30.0 – 51.0
93,285 – 173,910
Apartment 2 rooms
78.0
241,817
Association
Phuket Property Association
Leave a request
Residential complex High-rise residence with a swimming pool, a conference room and a co-working area, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex High-rise residence with a swimming pool, a conference room and a co-working area, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex High-rise residence with a swimming pool, a conference room and a co-working area, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex High-rise residence with a swimming pool, a conference room and a co-working area, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex High-rise residence with a swimming pool, a conference room and a co-working area, Bangkok, Thailand
Show all Residential complex High-rise residence with a swimming pool, a conference room and a co-working area, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex High-rise residence with a swimming pool, a conference room and a co-working area, Bangkok, Thailand
Bangkok, Thailand
from
$204,458
The residence features a co-working area, a conference room and a lounge area, a garden, a swimming pool, a gym, a parking, around-the-clock security. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in the heart of the Lat Phrao district, 300 meters from a BTS Station and only 70…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Rezidencia Karolina Komala
Residential complex Rezidencia Karolina Komala
Residential complex Rezidencia Karolina Komala
Residential complex Rezidencia Karolina Komala
Residential complex Rezidencia Karolina Komala
Show all Residential complex Rezidencia Karolina Komala
Residential complex Rezidencia Karolina Komala
Kamala, Thailand
from
$104,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 7
Area 26–45 m²
2 real estate properties 2
🌴 Apartments by the sea in Phuket - 400 m to Kamala beach🌊 Only 5 minutes walk to the beach🗝️ A great option for investment, vacation or permanent residence.📍 Kamala is a prestigious and peaceful area, conveniently located between Patong and Bang Tao.✨ Main advantages✔ Potential rental yield…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
45.0
205,000
Apartment
26.0
104,000
Agency
VIP REALTY CLUB
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Thailand
Thailand Property Taxes and Fees for Foreign Buyers
31.03.2026
Thailand Property Taxes and Fees for Foreign Buyers
Real Estate Rentals in Bangkok: Common Mistakes and How to Avoid Them
19.01.2026
Real Estate Rentals in Bangkok: Common Mistakes and How to Avoid Them
Pattaya Districts: Which is the Best Place to Stay, and Why
06.01.2026
Pattaya Districts: Which is the Best Place to Stay, and Why
Phuket: Why Foreigners Should Pay Close Attention to Thai Property Right Now
11.12.2025
Phuket: Why Foreigners Should Pay Close Attention to Thai Property Right Now
Which Currency to Bring to Thailand: Dollars, Euros, or Rubles – What’s More Profitable and Convenient
03.12.2025
Which Currency to Bring to Thailand: Dollars, Euros, or Rubles – What’s More Profitable and Convenient
Phuket Real Estate Market Situation: What Has Changed and the Best Ways to Invest
15.10.2025
Phuket Real Estate Market Situation: What Has Changed and the Best Ways to Invest
Ever Prime Residences: Luxury Condos on Karon Beach, Phuket
26.08.2025
Ever Prime Residences: Luxury Condos on Karon Beach, Phuket
Top 5 Countries for Obtaining a Retirement Residence Permit
05.08.2025
Top 5 Countries for Obtaining a Retirement Residence Permit
Show all publications