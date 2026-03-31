Residential complex Vibe Raro

Vibe Raro is a modern residential project in one of the most popular areas of Phuket, just 300 meters from the beach. Complex for comfortable life and recreation by the sea with developed infrastructure and stable rental demand.

Vibe Raro is a modern residential complex just 300 meters away. The project covers a plot of 5,893 m2 and consists of four buildings with 307 apartments and an underground parking for 198 people. The architecture and layouts are thought out for a comfortable life by the sea and recreation all year round.

Proximity to sea: Karon Beach is only 7 minutes walk away. In walking distance - a park, market, cafes and restaurants. Nearby there are international schools and a hospital, which makes the location convenient not only for recreation, but also for permanent residence.

Apartments and facilities: The project presents studios and apartments with one or two bedrooms with an area of up to 72 m2. All apartments are distinguished by thoughtful layouts, panoramic windows and the possibility of full furnishings. On the territory - a spacious lobby, restaurant, coworking, fitness room, three swimming pools, rooftop recreation areas, gardens, a place for picnics and security 24/7.

Comfort and demand: Due to its location in one of the most popular areas of Phuket, the complex is suitable for both personal stay and short-term or long-term rental. More than 25 apartments have already been booked - demand is consistently high.

Vibe Raro is a modern version of life by the sea, where comfort, style and convenience are combined with a thoughtful infrastructure. A great choice for those who dream of housing near Karon Beach.