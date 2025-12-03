  1. Realting.com
  Thailand
  Villa NATURALE POOL VILLAS

Villa NATURALE POOL VILLAS

Phuket Province, Thailand
from
$1,08M
;
9
ID: 33049
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 09/12/2025

Location

  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2025
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    1

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool

About the complex

Русский Русский

Investment opportunity with high income potential: unique villas with private pools in the picturesque Bang Tao area of Phuket!
Installments available!
Naturale Pool Villas is a residence in the heart of Bang Tao, 5 minutes from Porto de Phuket and Blue Tree. We have a limited number of 13 private villas consisting of 3 and 4 bedrooms plus a maid room.
Facilities: private pool, pool terrace, storage, garden, covered canopy for 2-3 cars, smart home system, air conditioning, dressing room, maid room, imported materials from the USA, Europe and Asia throughout the territory, round-the-clock security and video surveillance.
Location:
- the complex is located about 10 minutes drive from the beautiful sandy beach of Bangtao;
- located close to many amenities, including shopping centers, shops, a variety of restaurants and bars;
Nearby attractions include Porto de Phuket and the Phuket Laguna resort complex, the latter of which boasts a stunning 18-hole golf course.
The pristine beaches of Surin and Layan are also easily accessible in about 15 minutes by car.
Phuket International Airport is a managed 30-minute drive from this tropical residential complex.
Call or write, we will answer all your questions!
* The cost may vary depending on the course.

Location on the map

Phuket Province, Thailand

