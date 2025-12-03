Villa NATURALE POOL VILLAS

Investment opportunity with high income potential: unique villas with private pools in the picturesque Bang Tao area of Phuket!
Installments available!
Naturale Pool Villas is a residence in the heart of Bang Tao, 5 minutes from Porto de Phuket and Blue Tree. We have a limited number of 13 private villas consisting of 3 and 4 bedrooms plus a maid room.
Facilities: private pool, pool terrace, storage, garden, covered canopy for 2-3 cars, smart home system, air conditioning, dressing room, maid room, imported materials from the USA, Europe and Asia throughout the territory, round-the-clock security and video surveillance.
Location:
- the complex is located about 10 minutes drive from the beautiful sandy beach of Bangtao;
- located close to many amenities, including shopping centers, shops, a variety of restaurants and bars;
Nearby attractions include Porto de Phuket and the Phuket Laguna resort complex, the latter of which boasts a stunning 18-hole golf course.
The pristine beaches of Surin and Layan are also easily accessible in about 15 minutes by car.
Phuket International Airport is a managed 30-minute drive from this tropical residential complex.
Call or write, we will answer all your questions!
* The cost may vary depending on the course.