  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Residential complex The Balance Luxury Condominium Patong

Residential complex The Balance Luxury Condominium Patong

Phuket Province, Thailand
from
$184,762
;
13
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 27387
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 11/08/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    5

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym

Additionally

  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Русский Русский

Luxury apartment with many amenities! Rental yield: 6-7% per annum!
Included trim, built-in kitchen and engineering - ready for fit-out!
Unique location - the center of Patong! 100 meters to Patong Beach!

The Balance Luxury Condominium Patong is a premium residential project 100 metres from Patong Beach, combining smart home, glass architecture and high rental yields.

Facilities: multi-level pool with lounge zones, fitness room with views, onsen, spa, co-working, library, pet zone, BBQ-zone, rooftop zone with panorama, underground parking, 24/7 security, video surveillance, reception.

Location:

- Phuket Surf House - 200 m
Bangla Boxing Stadium - 550 m
Banzaan Fresh Market - 1.3 km
Phuket International Airport is 31.8 km.

Call or write, we will answer all your questions!
* The cost may vary depending on the course.

Location on the map

Phuket Province, Thailand

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools close to Lamai Beach, Samui, Thailand
Baan Lamai, Thailand
from
$213,416
Residential complex
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$117,181
Residential complex Essence Residence
Rawai, Thailand
from
$137,948
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools in the area of popular Lamai Beach, Samui, Thailand
Baan Lamai, Thailand
from
$324,764
Residential complex New residential complex with a swimming pool, a garden and a sea view, Phuket, Thailand
Rawai, Thailand
from
$107,172
You are viewing
Residential complex The Balance Luxury Condominium Patong
Phuket Province, Thailand
from
$184,762
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex New residential complex of villas with swimming pools and sea views, Choeng Mon, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of villas with swimming pools and sea views, Choeng Mon, Samui, Thailand
Choeng Mon, Thailand
from
$362,895
Premium villas with pools and sea views in Choeng Mon. The residential complex consists of 21 exclusive villas. There are options with 3 and 4 bedrooms. Each villa has its own pool, parking and terrace. The large territory allows you to enjoy privacy and tranquility. The interiors are made i…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New complex of villas with a picturesque view of the jungles close to Lamai Beach, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with a picturesque view of the jungles close to Lamai Beach, Samui, Thailand
Baan Lamai, Thailand
from
$398,996
The exclusive new villa development project in the picturesque surroundings of Koh Samui offer a limited collection of six off-plan villas, each meticulously crafted to meet the highest standards of modern living. Each villa in The Green Hill Villas is designed to maximize space and natural …
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex CEROCCO BANGNA
Residential complex CEROCCO BANGNA
Bangkok, Thailand
from
$57,116
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 8
Profitable investment! Perfect for both permanent residence and rental! Yield from 7%! CEROCCO BANGNA - a corner of tranquility in the center of Bangna. Feel the aura of resort life every day. Amenities: Community pool, community garden, fitness, community gym, car parking, reception/lobby…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Thailand
Top 5 Countries for Obtaining a Retirement Residence Permit
05.08.2025
Top 5 Countries for Obtaining a Retirement Residence Permit
Thailand Property Market 2025: Trends, Prices, And Opportunities for Foreigners
01.07.2025
Thailand Property Market 2025: Trends, Prices, And Opportunities for Foreigners
Thailand Switches to Digital Arrival Cards From May 1, 2025: What Tourists Need to Know
22.04.2025
Thailand Switches to Digital Arrival Cards From May 1, 2025: What Tourists Need to Know
Your Own Piece of Paradise: All About the Elite Residential Complex That is Being Built in Pattaya
18.04.2025
Your Own Piece of Paradise: All About the Elite Residential Complex That is Being Built in Pattaya
Life in Bangkok: Relocation Experience, Adaptation, and Housing Prices
24.03.2025
Life in Bangkok: Relocation Experience, Adaptation, and Housing Prices
How Much Does Housing Cost in Phuket: Market Analysis from REALTING
25.03.2025
How Much Does Housing Cost in Phuket: Market Analysis from REALTING
How to Get an E-Visa to Thailand in 2025: Step-by-Step Instructions
10.01.2025
How to Get an E-Visa to Thailand in 2025: Step-by-Step Instructions
“Pattaya is the most promising destination now.” How investors can make money by investing in new buildings in Thailand – expert’s opinion
15.12.2023
“Pattaya is the most promising destination now.” How investors can make money by investing in new buildings in Thailand – expert’s opinion
Show all publications