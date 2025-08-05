Residential complex The Balance Luxury Condominium Patong

Luxury apartment with many amenities! Rental yield: 6-7% per annum!

Included trim, built-in kitchen and engineering - ready for fit-out!

Unique location - the center of Patong! 100 meters to Patong Beach!

The Balance Luxury Condominium Patong is a premium residential project 100 metres from Patong Beach, combining smart home, glass architecture and high rental yields.

Facilities: multi-level pool with lounge zones, fitness room with views, onsen, spa, co-working, library, pet zone, BBQ-zone, rooftop zone with panorama, underground parking, 24/7 security, video surveillance, reception.

Location:

- Phuket Surf House - 200 m

Bangla Boxing Stadium - 550 m

Banzaan Fresh Market - 1.3 km

Phuket International Airport is 31.8 km.

* The cost may vary depending on the course.