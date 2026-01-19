  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Biancana Surin

Phuket Province, Thailand
from
$158,000
;
8
ID: 33233
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 30/01/2026

Location

  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2028
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    5

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Apartments by the sea in Phuket • 200 m to Surin Beach • Pre-sale

Premium residential complex Biancana Surin Beach is a rare format by the sea in one of the most scarce locations in Phuket.
Suitable for investment, rent and personal residence.

📍 Phuket, Surin Beach - 200 meters to the sea
Prestigious area, where there are almost no new projects.

🔑 Why Investors Choose This Site

✔ Walk to one of the best beaches in Phuket
✔ Only 350 units – limited supply
✔ Large area 12,312 m2
✔ 4 buildings of 5 floors - without dense construction
✔ Pre-sale → Minimum prices and maximum growth

🏗 Construction - 2 years
📅 Delivery - 3rd quarter 2028

📈 Yields and capital growth

• Rental yield - from 8% per annum (net)
• Cost growth – from +30% to completion
Location with stable demand and land shortage

🏡 Turnkey finished product

• Design repairs
• Furniture and machinery included
• Format: bought → delivered / arrived
• No additional investment

🌿 Resort-level infrastructure

• Onsen, saunas, steam zones
• Fitness club and coworking
• Cafe and lounge spaces
Pet-friendly: pet-yard + pet-pool

📐 Planning

1 Bedroom - from 31 m2
2 Bedroom - up to 104 m2
• 3 Bedroom Penthouse - 131 m2

🔒 Pre-sale | Closed Terms

⚠️ Official start of sales - February 20
Now there is a collection of return armor for priority selection of the best lots.

💰 Estimated prices - from ~ $158,000
💳 Reservation: 100,000 THB (~3,000)
✔ If the right option is not selected, the reservation is fully returned.

📌 Biancana Surin Beach

A rare asset by the sea, which investors choose before the start of sales.

📲 Write now to:
• Get into the Early Access List
• Select the best plans first
• Minimum pre-sale conditions

Location on the map

Phuket Province, Thailand

Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
