Apartments by the sea in Phuket • 200 m to Surin Beach • Pre-sale
Premium residential complex Biancana Surin Beach is a rare format by the sea in one of the most scarce locations in Phuket.
Suitable for investment, rent and personal residence.
📍 Phuket, Surin Beach - 200 meters to the sea
Prestigious area, where there are almost no new projects.
🔑 Why Investors Choose This Site
✔ Walk to one of the best beaches in Phuket
✔ Only 350 units – limited supply
✔ Large area 12,312 m2
✔ 4 buildings of 5 floors - without dense construction
✔ Pre-sale → Minimum prices and maximum growth
🏗 Construction - 2 years
📅 Delivery - 3rd quarter 2028
📈 Yields and capital growth
• Rental yield - from 8% per annum (net)
• Cost growth – from +30% to completion
Location with stable demand and land shortage
🏡 Turnkey finished product
• Design repairs
• Furniture and machinery included
• Format: bought → delivered / arrived
• No additional investment
🌿 Resort-level infrastructure
• Onsen, saunas, steam zones
• Fitness club and coworking
• Cafe and lounge spaces
Pet-friendly: pet-yard + pet-pool
📐 Planning
1 Bedroom - from 31 m2
2 Bedroom - up to 104 m2
• 3 Bedroom Penthouse - 131 m2
🔒 Pre-sale | Closed Terms
⚠️ Official start of sales - February 20
Now there is a collection of return armor for priority selection of the best lots.
💰 Estimated prices - from ~ $158,000
💳 Reservation: 100,000 THB (~3,000)
✔ If the right option is not selected, the reservation is fully returned.
📌 Biancana Surin Beach
A rare asset by the sea, which investors choose before the start of sales.
📲 Write now to:
• Get into the Early Access List
• Select the best plans first
• Minimum pre-sale conditions