Apartments by the sea in Phuket • 200 m to Surin Beach • Pre-sale

Premium residential complex Biancana Surin Beach is a rare format by the sea in one of the most scarce locations in Phuket.

Suitable for investment, rent and personal residence.

📍 Phuket, Surin Beach - 200 meters to the sea

Prestigious area, where there are almost no new projects.

🔑 Why Investors Choose This Site

✔ Walk to one of the best beaches in Phuket

✔ Only 350 units – limited supply

✔ Large area 12,312 m2

✔ 4 buildings of 5 floors - without dense construction

✔ Pre-sale → Minimum prices and maximum growth

🏗 Construction - 2 years

📅 Delivery - 3rd quarter 2028

📈 Yields and capital growth

• Rental yield - from 8% per annum (net)

• Cost growth – from +30% to completion

Location with stable demand and land shortage

🏡 Turnkey finished product

• Design repairs

• Furniture and machinery included

• Format: bought → delivered / arrived

• No additional investment

🌿 Resort-level infrastructure

• Onsen, saunas, steam zones

• Fitness club and coworking

• Cafe and lounge spaces

Pet-friendly: pet-yard + pet-pool

📐 Planning

1 Bedroom - from 31 m2

2 Bedroom - up to 104 m2

• 3 Bedroom Penthouse - 131 m2

🔒 Pre-sale | Closed Terms

⚠️ Official start of sales - February 20

Now there is a collection of return armor for priority selection of the best lots.

💰 Estimated prices - from ~ $158,000

💳 Reservation: 100,000 THB (~3,000)

✔ If the right option is not selected, the reservation is fully returned.

📌 Biancana Surin Beach

A rare asset by the sea, which investors choose before the start of sales.

📲 Write now to:

• Get into the Early Access List

• Select the best plans first

• Minimum pre-sale conditions