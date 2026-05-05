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Houses for sale in Na Chom Thian, Thailand

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76 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in ban nein thray, Thailand
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Villa 4 bedrooms
ban nein thray, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 158 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern homes for comfortable living and rest!iLeaf Prime Pattaya-Jomtien is a residential co…
$142,437
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 3 bedrooms in ban nein thray, Thailand
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Villa 3 bedrooms
ban nein thray, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 134 m²
Number of floors 2
Private residential complex with villas near Pattaya!Bristol Park Pattaya is a residential p…
$126,576
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
1 bedroom house in Ban Na Chom Thian, Thailand
1 bedroom house
Ban Na Chom Thian, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Musselana One Bedroom Unit for Sale in Na Jomtien This one bedroom unit for sale is located …
$99,105
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
AdriastarAdriastar
Villa 4 bedrooms in Pattaya City, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 315 m²
Floor 2/2
The house is downtown. Convenient access to all parts of the city. In the house: Pool 5x7.5 …
$800,541
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Pattaya City, Thailand
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
3-Storey Renovated Townhome for Sale in Thappraya Discover this beautifully fully renovated …
$182,724
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
Villa 4 bedrooms in ban nein thray, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
ban nein thray, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 211 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern homes for comfortable living and rest!iLeaf Prime Pattaya-Jomtien is a residential co…
$174,161
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Melrose VillasMelrose Villas
4 bedroom house in Ban Na Chom Thian, Thailand
4 bedroom house
Ban Na Chom Thian, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Na Jomtien Pool Villa for Sale 4 Bedroom Near Beach in Pattaya This pool villa for sale in N…
$456,915
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
4 bedroom house in Ban Na Chom Thian, Thailand
4 bedroom house
Ban Na Chom Thian, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
4 Bedroom House for Sale in Na Jomtien Pattaya Located in Na Jomtien Pattaya, this 4 bedroom…
$294,217
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
4 bedroom house in Pattaya City, Thailand
4 bedroom house
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Modern 4 Bedrooms Pool Villa in Jomtien for Sale – This stylish 4-bedroom, 4-bathroom villa …
$449,068
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
8 bedroom House in Pattaya City, Thailand
8 bedroom House
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 10
Luxury Pool Villa for Sale – Pratumnak Hill, Pattaya This exceptional two-storey luxury pool…
$2,94M
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
4 bedroom house in Pattaya City, Thailand
4 bedroom house
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Pool Villa for Sale in Pratumnak – Jomtien This private pool villa offers an excellent oppor…
$650,374
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
3 bedroom house in Na Chom Thian, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Na Chom Thian, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Na Jomtien Beachfront Villa for Sale 3 Bedroom Near Beach This beachfront villa for sale in …
$702,239
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
7 bedroom house in Ban Na Chom Thian, Thailand
7 bedroom house
Ban Na Chom Thian, Thailand
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 8
ultra-luxurious beachfront villa in Na Jomtien for Sale 7 Beds Luxury Pool Villa for Sale - …
$2,14M
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
Villa 4 bedrooms in Pattaya City, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 250 m²
Floor 2/2
Discover a unique space where luxury is combined with natural harmony and a resort atmospher…
$840,568
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4 bedroom house in Ban Na Chom Thian, Thailand
4 bedroom house
Ban Na Chom Thian, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
4 Bedroom Pool Villa for Sale Na Jomtien This elegant Thai-style villa is located in Na Jomt…
$551,978
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
4 bedroom house in Ban Na Chom Thian, Thailand
4 bedroom house
Ban Na Chom Thian, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Pool Villa for Sale  4 Bedrooms in Huay Yai This spacious Pool Villa sits in a calm part of …
$427,388
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
4 bedroom house in Ban Na Chom Thian, Thailand
4 bedroom house
Ban Na Chom Thian, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Luxury Pool Villa for Sale – Jomtien This beautifully renovated 3-storey split-level pool vi…
$678,247
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
4 bedroom house in Ban Na Chom Thian, Thailand
4 bedroom house
Ban Na Chom Thian, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Luxury 4 Bedroom Pool Villa for Sale in Na Jomtien This luxury pool villa is located in Na J…
$674,531
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
1 bedroom house in Pattaya City, Thailand
1 bedroom house
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
View Talay Residence 5 Condominium for Sale Pratumnak This spacious condominium is located a…
$137,508
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
6 bedroom house in Ban Na Chom Thian, Thailand
6 bedroom house
Ban Na Chom Thian, Thailand
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Pre-Sale Luxury Pool Villa Pattaya Jomtien – Exclusive 6 Units Near Beach This Pre-Sale Luxu…
$867,165
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
2 bedroom house in Na Chom Thian, Thailand
2 bedroom house
Na Chom Thian, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Mövenpick White Sand Beach Pattaya, Na Jomtien This exceptional beachfront residence is loca…
$603,919
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Pattaya City, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pattaya City, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 178 m²
Floor 2/2
Experience the ultimate in luxury living in this stunning 2-storey villa in Pattaya, Chonbur…
$576,606
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
5 bedroom house in Pattaya City, Thailand
5 bedroom house
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Luxury 5-Bedroom Pool Villa for Sale – Thappraya Road, Pattaya This brand-new luxury pool v…
$1,07M
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
3 bedroom house in Ban Na Chom Thian, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Ban Na Chom Thian, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Pool Villa  3 Bedrooms for Sale in Huay Yai Discover the perfect combination of luxury, priv…
$247,452
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Na Chom Thian, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Na Chom Thian, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 1
Mövenpick Pool Villa Pattaya is a luxury villa with a swimming pool 200 meters from Jomtien …
$1,23M
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
4 bedroom house in Ban Na Chom Thian, Thailand
4 bedroom house
Ban Na Chom Thian, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Luxury 4 Bedroom Pool Villa for Sale in Na Jomtien This luxury pool villa is located in Na J…
$1,23M
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
Villa 4 bedrooms in Pattaya City, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Pattaya City, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
Floor 2/2
Experience the ultimate in luxury living in this stunning new villa in Pattaya, Thailand. Lo…
$905,251
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Villa 4 bedrooms in ban nein thray, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
ban nein thray, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 129 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern homes for comfortable living and rest!iLeaf Prime Pattaya-Jomtien is a residential co…
$110,714
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
4 bedroom house in Ban Na Chom Thian, Thailand
4 bedroom house
Ban Na Chom Thian, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
4 Bedroom Pool View Villa for Sale Jomtien Pattaya Located on Jomtien Sai 2 in Pattaya, this…
$926,008
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
4 bedroom house in Nong Prue, Thailand
4 bedroom house
Nong Prue, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Two Storey House for Sale with Private Swimming Pool East Pattaya This well designed two sto…
$232,276
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch

Properties features in Na Chom Thian, Thailand

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