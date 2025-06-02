Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Na Chom Thian, Thailand

16 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Pattaya City, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Pattaya City, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 250 m²
Floor 2/2
Experience the ultimate in luxury living in this stunning new villa in Pattaya, Thailand. Th…
$945,769
Villa 4 bedrooms in Pattaya City, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 315 m²
Floor 2/2
The house is downtown. Convenient access to all parts of the city. In the house: Pool 5x7.5 …
$733,425
Villa 5 bedrooms in Pattaya City, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Pattaya City, Thailand
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 750 m²
Floor 3/3
New 3-story 750 sqm ultra-modern pool Villa with 5 bedrooms, high-end European and outdoor s…
$2,65M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Pattaya City, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 560 m²
Floor 1/1
New Bali style villas project located at Layan green area, rounded with Hevea trees. Just a …
$1,41M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Nong Prue, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Nong Prue, Thailand
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 402 m²
Floor 2/2
2-story pool villa, total area 402 sq.m, with 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms, parking for two ca…
$557,439
Villa 6 bedrooms in Pattaya City, Thailand
Villa 6 bedrooms
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Number of floors 2
New modern pool villa on Pratumnak Hill, 5 minutes walk from the beach. 6 bedrooms, 7 bat…
$1,09M
Villa 1 bedroom in ban nein thray, Thailand
Villa 1 bedroom
ban nein thray, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
Number of floors 2
An attractive investment property! Income from 7%!A place for those who are tired of neighbo…
$94,443
Villa 3 bedrooms in Na Chom Thian, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Na Chom Thian, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 2
A unique opportunity to invest in stylish villas with a choice of: private pool or private g…
$176,059
Villa 4 bedrooms in Pattaya City, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Pattaya City, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 339 m²
Floor 2/2
New pool villas from 3-5 bedrooms from 19.9 M to 32 M baht, area size from 297 to 573 sqm, o…
$828,924
Villa 5 bedrooms in Na Chom Thian, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Na Chom Thian, Thailand
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 250 m²
Floor 1/1
Discover the perfect balance of style, comfort, and tropical living in this beautifully reno…
$527,311
Villa 5 bedrooms in Ban Na Chom Thian, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Ban Na Chom Thian, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 450 m²
Floor 3/3
Unique Villa 20 meters from the sea with its access to the sea. Clean beach Quick access to …
$2,34M
Villa 2 bedrooms in Nong Prue, Thailand
Villa 2 bedrooms
Nong Prue, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 2
A unique opportunity to invest in stylish villas with a choice of: private pool or private g…
$173,114
Villa 4 bedrooms in Pattaya City, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Pattaya City, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
Floor 2/2
Experience the ultimate in luxury living in this stunning new villa in Pattaya, Thailand. Lo…
$902,757
Villa 3 bedrooms in Pattaya City, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Floor 2/2
2-storey house with a swimming pool in the village of Baan Fah Rim Hadd Village in the Jomti…
$387,900
Villa 3 bedrooms in Pattaya City, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
Floor 2/2
The design of the villas is made in a unique Japanese modern style The complex consists of 7…
$770,096
Villa 3 bedrooms in Pattaya City, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Floor 2/2
2-storey house in the village of Baan Fah Rim Hadd Village in the Jomtien area within walkin…
$296,630
Properties features in Na Chom Thian, Thailand

with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go