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Townhouses in Na Chom Thian, Thailand

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2 properties total found
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Pattaya City, Thailand
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
3-Storey Renovated Townhome for Sale in Thappraya Discover this beautifully fully renovated …
$182,724
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
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3 bedroom townthouse in Nong Prue, Thailand
3 bedroom townthouse
Nong Prue, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Townhouse Style Single House in East Pattaya This townhouse is designed in a single house st…
$111,183
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
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