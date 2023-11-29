Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Residential
  4. Na Chom Thian

Residential properties for sale in Na Chom Thian, Thailand

apartments
6
6 properties total found
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Na Chom Thian, Thailand
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Na Chom Thian, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 7/8
€80,137
Leave a request
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Na Chom Thian, Thailand
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Na Chom Thian, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 8/8
A luxury apartment complex in the prestigious well-maintained Jomtien area in Pattaya with i…
€120,131
Leave a request
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Na Chom Thian, Thailand
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Na Chom Thian, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 7/8
A luxury apartment complex in the prestigious well-maintained Jomtien area in Pattaya with i…
€80,263
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Na Chom Thian, Thailand
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Na Chom Thian, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 24 m²
Floor 7/8
A luxury apartment complex in the prestigious well-maintained Jomtien area in Pattaya with i…
€57,029
Leave a request
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Na Chom Thian, Thailand
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Na Chom Thian, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Number of floors 8
€184,751
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Na Chom Thian, Thailand
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Na Chom Thian, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 24 m²
Number of floors 40
€0
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir