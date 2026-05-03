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Apartments with garden in Ko Kaeo, Thailand

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14 properties total found
4 bedroom apartment in Pa Khlok, Thailand
4 bedroom apartment
Pa Khlok, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Area 450 m²
TAL5941 Spacious house in the tropical paradise of Phuket is a dream of many people. …
$889,153
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Phuket Buy House
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom apartment in Ko Kaeo, Thailand
3 bedroom apartment
Ko Kaeo, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 134 m²
KOH22221 Nestled in the vibrant heart of Ko Kaeo, this exquisite single detached hous…
$292,282
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Languages
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4 bedroom apartment in Pa Khlok, Thailand
4 bedroom apartment
Pa Khlok, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Area 283 m²
ISL7192 This house is registered under Thai company name. It consists of: Two storey…
$769,163
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Phuket Buy House
Languages
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Alanya HomeAlanya Home
5 bedroom apartment in Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
5 bedroom apartment
Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 486 m²
KOH22046 Luxurious 5BR/6Bath Villa with Private Pool    Immerse yourself in opulence …
$981,452
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4 bedroom apartment in Pa Khlok, Thailand
4 bedroom apartment
Pa Khlok, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Area 832 m²
ISL6722 The world's first three-level penthouse with its own marina. Benefits: Water…
$2,70M
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3 bedroom apartment in Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
3 bedroom apartment
Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Area 300 m²
TAL5874 This House is located in the central of Phuket in a quiet and relatively unde…
$512,821
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Kolasin ValleysKolasin Valleys
Apartment 7 bedrooms in Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
Apartment 7 bedrooms
Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
Bedrooms 7
Area 1 420 m²
KOH7344 Welcome to this luxurious new villa in Phuket's vibrant Koh Kaew area, design…
$3,69M
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3 bedroom apartment in Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
3 bedroom apartment
Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 175 m²
KOH22688 This beautifully designed 3-bedroom home combines comfort, functionality, an…
$381,563
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2 bedroom apartment in Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Area 320 m²
TAL5871 This Villa is located in the central of Phuket in a quiet and relatively unde…
$799,756
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5 bedroom apartment in Pa Khlok, Thailand
5 bedroom apartment
Pa Khlok, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Area 829 m²
KOH3900 High Standart Royal Villa with 23-meter private yacht berth. Situated at the …
$6,10M
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4 bedroom apartment in Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
4 bedroom apartment
Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 332 m²
KOH22045 Elegant and Spacious 4BR/5Bath Villa:    Step into a world of luxury with th…
$719,937
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4 bedroom apartment in Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
4 bedroom apartment
Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 650 m²
KOH22146 Introducing an extraordinary opportunity for family living amidst the stunni…
$1,63M
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3 bedroom apartment in Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
3 bedroom apartment
Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 261 m²
KOH22044 Experience luxury living at its finest in this stunning 3-bedroom, 4-bathroo…
$612,254
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4 bedroom apartment in Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
4 bedroom apartment
Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 197 m²
KOH22217 House in the Heart of Koh Kaew Location: Koh Kaew: Nestled in a prime locat…
$415,348
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Properties features in Ko Kaeo, Thailand

with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
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