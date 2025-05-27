Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Ko Kaeo
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Terrace

Terraced Apartments for sale in Ko Kaeo, Thailand

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3 bedroom apartment in Pa Khlok, Thailand
3 bedroom apartment
Pa Khlok, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Area 179 m²
KOH6685 Fully equipped, delightful 3 bedroom apartment, all en suite, located on the …
$584,076
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Ko Kaeo, Thailand

with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go