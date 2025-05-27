Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Ko Kaeo
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Sea view

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Ko Kaeo, Thailand

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
1 room apartment in Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
1 room apartment
Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 3
Our complex   — This is the embodiment of the spirit of Phuket, where uniqueness, splendor a…
$167,444
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Ko Kaeo, Thailand

with Terrace
with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go