Terraced Apartments for sale in Karon, Thailand

13 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Karon, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 8
Furnished apartments with terraces and pools, 650 metres from Karon beach, Phuket, Thailand
$187,815
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Karon, Thailand
3 bedroom apartment
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 2
Villas with private pools and hotel infrastructure, 3 minutes to Karon beach, Phuket, Thaila…
$1,06M
Leave a request
Apartment 6 bedrooms in Karon, Thailand
Apartment 6 bedrooms
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Area 766 m²
Number of floors 6
Villas with rooftop pools, gyms, 500 metres from Kata Beach, Phuket, Thailand Just 3 exclus…
$1,41M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Karon, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 66 m²
Number of floors 8
Condominium with sea, mountain, jungle and island views, 800 metres to Kata Beach, Phuket, T…
$178,815
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Karon, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 42 m²
Number of floors 6
Turnkey apartments in a residential complex near Karon Beach, Muang Phuket, Phuket, Thailand…
$125,458
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Karon, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 47 m²
Number of floors 5
Premium apartments with 7% yield, 300 metres from Kata Beach, Phuket, Thailand The complex …
$181,671
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Karon, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 34 m²
Number of floors 8
Ready-to-move-in apartments with swimming pools, large restaurant and bar, 500 metres from K…
$166,579
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Karon, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 88 m²
Number of floors 2
Residential complex with eco-park, infrastructure and five-star hotel service, near Karon Be…
$332,273
Leave a request
5 bedroom apartment in Karon, Thailand
5 bedroom apartment
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 580 m²
Number of floors 2
Villas with private pools, with yields up to 10%, 380 metres above sea level, Karon, Phuket,…
$915,469
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Karon, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 74 m²
Number of floors 7
New residential complex of furnished apartments on Kata Beach, Karon, Muang Phuket, Thailand…
$260,876
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Karon, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 33 m²
Number of floors 6
Residential complex with swimming pools and a spa, 800 meters from the beach, Phuket, Thaila…
$145,465
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Karon, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 30 m²
Number of floors 7
One-bedroom apartments in a new guarded residence, near Karon beach, Phuket, Thailand We of…
$122,040
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Karon, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Floor 3/5
Start of sales of the new complex in Phuket. Excellent location 700 meters to Kata Beach is …
$248,165
Leave a request
