  Thailand
  Thailand
  Karon
  Residential
  Apartment
  Sea view

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Karon, Thailand

4
82
48
187
34 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Karon, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 8
Furnished apartments with terraces and pools, 650 metres from Karon beach, Phuket, Thailand …
$187,815
1 room studio apartment in Karon, Thailand
1 room studio apartment
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 2/8
New studio apartment, 39,6 sqm, in a condominium VIPKaron, a residential complex in Phuket w…
$113,272
3 bedroom apartment in Karon, Thailand
3 bedroom apartment
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 2
Villas with private pools and hotel infrastructure, 3 minutes to Karon beach, Phuket, Thaila…
$1,06M
2 bedroom apartment in Karon, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 66 m²
Number of floors 8
Condominium with sea, mountain, jungle and island views, 800 metres to Kata Beach, Phuket, T…
$178,815
2 bedroom apartment in Karon, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 116 m²
THE VIEW LUXURY CONDOMINIUM is a unique condominium project.Located on a hill surrounded by …
$500,323
4 bedroom apartment in Karon, Thailand
4 bedroom apartment
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 398 m²
THE VIEW LUXURY CONDOMINIUM is a unique condominium project.Located on a hill surrounded by …
$2,22M
1 bedroom apartment in Karon, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 6/9
Unique investment offer on Phuket Island! House from the Investor! Sale under the assignment…
$132,806
1 bedroom apartment in Karon, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 6/9
A unique investment offer on the island of Phuket!House from the Investor! Sale under the as…
$126,135
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Karon, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 7/8
New studio apartment, 41 sqm, with sea view in a condominium VIPKaron, a residential complex…
$165,823
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Karon, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Indulge in Paradise Living at Karon Heights Welcome to your gateway to unparalleled comfo…
$148,300
1 room studio apartment in Karon, Thailand
1 room studio apartment
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 1/6
New studio apartment, 44,2 sqm, in a condominium VIPKaron, a residential complex in Phuket w…
$127,572
2 bedroom apartment in Karon, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 88 m²
Number of floors 2
Residential complex with eco-park, infrastructure and five-star hotel service, near Karon Be…
$332,273
2 bedroom apartment in Karon, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
Investment facility! Ideal for relaxation, permanent residence and rental!The complex offers…
$367,877
Studio apartment in Karon, Thailand
Studio apartment
Karon, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Investment-attractive object! Yield from 7%!Installment plan is valid!Great for both permane…
$135,381
2 bedroom apartment in Karon, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/8
New 2 bedroom apartment, 55,2 sqm, in a condominium VIPKaron, a residential complex in Phuke…
$173,720
1 bedroom apartment in Karon, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Investment-attractive object! Yield from 7%!Installment plan is valid!Great for both permane…
$208,664
1 room apartment in Karon, Thailand
1 room apartment
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 3
Only now, the start of sales, the lowest price! Reserve of apartments for a super project. H…
$229,020
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Karon, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 2/3
Property Investment with 8% Rental Guarantee for 3 years and Free Holiday in one of the most…
$128,211
1 bedroom apartment in Karon, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 7/7
An attractive investment property! Perfect for both permanent residence and rental! Assignme…
$137,738
1 bedroom apartment in Karon, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Profitable investment!Assignment!Palmetto Park Condominium is a new residential project loca…
$147,154
2 bedroom apartment in Karon, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 3/8
New 2 bedroom apartment, 51 sqm, in a condominium VIPKaron, a residential complex in Phuket …
$176,715
5 bedroom apartment in Karon, Thailand
5 bedroom apartment
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 580 m²
Number of floors 2
Villas with private pools, with yields up to 10%, 380 metres above sea level, Karon, Phuket,…
$915,469
2 bedroom apartment in Karon, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Karon, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Area 68 m²
Number of floors 6
In the complex: the Boutique condominium - is located a short distance from the sea. On the …
$239,000
1 bedroom apartment in Karon, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 3/4
Invest in luxury apartments on Karon Beach!Great for both permanent residence and rental!Gua…
$259,674
1 bedroom apartment in Karon, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 33 m²
Number of floors 6
Residential complex with swimming pools and a spa, 800 meters from the beach, Phuket, Thaila…
$145,465
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Karon, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Introducing a studio apartment for sale in the new and modern complex located in the Karon a…
$128,167
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Karon, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Indulge in the allure of these charming apartments within walking distance of two stunning b…
$103,722
1 bedroom apartment in Karon, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 30 m²
Number of floors 7
One-bedroom apartments in a new guarded residence, near Karon beach, Phuket, Thailand We of…
$122,040
3 bedroom apartment in Karon, Thailand
3 bedroom apartment
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 241 m²
THE VIEW LUXURY CONDOMINIUM is a unique condominium project.Located on a hill surrounded by …
$997,704
Studio apartment in Karon, Thailand
Studio apartment
Karon, Thailand
? Welcome to Paradise Oasis Residence in Karon! ? 1 Bedroom | 1 Bathroom | Furniture Pack…
$241,732
Properties features in Karon, Thailand

