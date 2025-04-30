Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments with garden for sale in Karon, Thailand

10 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Karon, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 1/5
Start selling complex - Kata/Karon, Phuket - a great investment in a popular location at the…
$166,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Зарубежная недвижимость
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom apartment in Karon, Thailand
3 bedroom apartment
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 2
Villas with private pools and hotel infrastructure, 3 minutes to Karon beach, Phuket, Thaila…
$1,06M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Karon, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 66 m²
Number of floors 8
Condominium with sea, mountain, jungle and island views, 800 metres to Kata Beach, Phuket, T…
$178,815
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Karon, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 88 m²
Number of floors 2
Residential complex with eco-park, infrastructure and five-star hotel service, near Karon Be…
$332,273
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Karon, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 1/8
New studio apartment, 36,8 sqm, in a condominium VIPKaron, a residential complex in Phuket w…
$116,812
Leave a request
5 bedroom apartment in Karon, Thailand
5 bedroom apartment
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 580 m²
Number of floors 2
Villas with private pools, with yields up to 10%, 380 metres above sea level, Karon, Phuket,…
$915,469
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Karon, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 74 m²
Number of floors 7
New residential complex of furnished apartments on Kata Beach, Karon, Muang Phuket, Thailand…
$260,876
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Karon, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Karon, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Area 68 m²
Number of floors 6
In the complex: the Boutique condominium - is located a short distance from the sea. On the …
$239,000
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Karon, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 30 m²
Number of floors 7
One-bedroom apartments in a new guarded residence, near Karon beach, Phuket, Thailand We of…
$122,040
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Karon, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Floor 3/5
Start of sales of the new complex in Phuket. Excellent location 700 meters to Kata Beach is …
$248,165
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Зарубежная недвижимость
Languages
English, Русский

Properties features in Karon, Thailand

