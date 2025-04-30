Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Karon
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Apartments for sale in Karon, Thailand

penthouses
4
condos
82
studios
48
1 BHK
187
10 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Karon, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 7/7
Brand-new condominium by an experienced Thai developer - it's portfolio includes not only re…
$279,330
Agency
Vas Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Čeština, Українська
1 bedroom apartment in Karon, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 1/5
Start selling complex - Kata/Karon, Phuket - a great investment in a popular location at the…
$166,000
Agency
Зарубежная недвижимость
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Karon, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
The project of apartments is built in one of the most popular locations of the island, where…
$222,804
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Karon, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Karon, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
The project of apartments is built in one of the most popular locations of the island, where…
$133,799
1 bedroom apartment in Karon, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
The apartment project is being built in one of the most sought-after locations on the island…
$206,225
2 bedroom apartment in Karon, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
Floor 2/7
Brand-new condominium by an experienced Thai developer - it's portfolio includes not only re…
$296,691
Agency
Vas Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Čeština, Українська
2 bedroom apartment in Karon, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Floor 3/5
Start of sales of the new complex in Phuket. Excellent location 700 meters to Kata Beach is …
$248,165
Agency
Зарубежная недвижимость
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Karon, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
Floor 7/7
Brand-new condominium by an experienced Thai developer - it's portfolio includes not only re…
$361,040
Agency
Vas Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Čeština, Українська
1 bedroom apartment in Karon, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 7/7
Brand-new condominium by an experienced Thai developer - it's portfolio includes not only re…
$274,430
Agency
Vas Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Čeština, Українська
1 bedroom apartment in Karon, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 3/7
Brand-new condominium by an experienced Thai developer - it's portfolio includes not only re…
$164,138
Agency
Vas Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Čeština, Українська

