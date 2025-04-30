Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Karon
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Karon, Thailand

penthouses
4
condos
82
studios
48
1 BHK
187
Show more
Apartment Delete
Clear all
14 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Karon, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 8
Furnished apartments with terraces and pools, 650 metres from Karon beach, Phuket, Thailand …
$187,815
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Karon, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Karon, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 5
Fully Furnished Apartment Ready for Immediate Occupancy! • Floor: 5 with Mountain View •…
$180,521
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Karon, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 66 m²
Number of floors 8
Condominium with sea, mountain, jungle and island views, 800 metres to Kata Beach, Phuket, T…
$178,815
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Karon, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 6/9
Unique investment offer on Phuket Island! House from the Investor! Sale under the assignment…
$132,806
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
1 bedroom apartment in Karon, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 42 m²
Number of floors 6
Turnkey apartments in a residential complex near Karon Beach, Muang Phuket, Phuket, Thailand…
$125,458
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Karon, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 6/9
A unique investment offer on the island of Phuket!House from the Investor! Sale under the as…
$126,135
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Karon, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Indulge in Paradise Living at Karon Heights Welcome to your gateway to unparalleled comfo…
$148,300
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Karon, Thailand
1 room apartment
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 3
Only now, the start of sales, the lowest price! Reserve of apartments for a super project. H…
$229,020
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Karon, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 2/3
Property Investment with 8% Rental Guarantee for 3 years and Free Holiday in one of the most…
$128,211
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Karon, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 33 m²
Number of floors 6
Residential complex with swimming pools and a spa, 800 meters from the beach, Phuket, Thaila…
$145,465
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Karon, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Introducing a studio apartment for sale in the new and modern complex located in the Karon a…
$128,167
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Karon, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Floor 6/8
New 2 bedroom apartment, 53 sqm, with mountain view in a condominium VIPKaron, a residential…
$208,300
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Karon, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 30 m²
Number of floors 7
One-bedroom apartments in a new guarded residence, near Karon beach, Phuket, Thailand We of…
$122,040
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Karon, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/8
New 2 bedroom apartment, 55,2 sqm, in a condominium VIPKaron, a residential complex in Phuke…
$167,457
Leave a request

Properties features in Karon, Thailand

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go