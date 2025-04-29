Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Chon Buri Province
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Villas for sale in Chon Buri Province, Thailand

Pattaya City
11
Bang Lamung
8
Nong Prue
7
Villa Delete
Clear all
9 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Pattaya City, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Pattaya City, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 339 m²
Floor 2/2
New pool villas from 3-5 bedrooms from 19.9 M to 32 M baht, area size from 297 to 573 sqm, o…
$786,453
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Villa 4 bedrooms in Pattaya City, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Pattaya City, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 250 m²
Floor 2/2
Experience the ultimate in luxury living in this stunning new villa in Pattaya, Thailand. Th…
$897,311
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Villa 3 bedrooms in Bang Lamung, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bang Lamung, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 164 m²
Floor 2/2
A House with three bedrooms, a living room and an open Thai kitchen, a parking space for 2 c…
$126,110
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Villa 3 bedrooms in Bang Lamung, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bang Lamung, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 142 m²
Floor 2/2
A house with three bedrooms, a living room and an open Thai kitchen, a parking space for 2 c…
$90,874
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Villa 2 bedrooms in Pattaya City, Thailand
Villa 2 bedrooms
Pattaya City, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
Villa with pool, furniture and garage in a gated complex  Baan Dusit Pattaya is a large c…
$169,791
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Зарубежная недвижимость
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 3 bedrooms in Nong Prue, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Nong Prue, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Floor 2/2
Enjoy luxurious living in Pattaya, Thailand’s bustling east coast. This stunning new villa i…
$150,235
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Villa 3 bedrooms in Nong Pla Lai, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Nong Pla Lai, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 199 m²
Floor 2/2
The 2-storey house is located on a plot of 492 square meters, the living area of the house i…
$298,813
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Villa 3 bedrooms in Pattaya City, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pattaya City, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
The villa is ready to move in!  Baan Dusit Pattaya is a large cottage complex ("Russian vil…
$152,890
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Зарубежная недвижимость
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Bang Lamung, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bang Lamung, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 165 m²
Floor 2/2
The exquisite villas with 3 and 4 bedrooms at affordable prices from 6.3 M baht, in a locati…
$187,318
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano

Properties features in Chon Buri Province, Thailand

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go