Seaview Studios for Sale in Chon Buri Province, Thailand

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Beachfront Studios for Sale in Chon Buri Province, Thailand

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Pattaya
22
Pattaya City
115
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8 properties total found
Studio apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
Studio apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 8/8
WOW Brand New Condominium Dusit Grand Park 2 located is located in the heart of Jomtien. It …
$64,706
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Studio apartment in Nong Prue, Thailand
Studio apartment
Nong Prue, Thailand
Area 23 m²
Clarify the promotional offers!My name is Leon, ask me your question, check the availability…
$64,996
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Chon Buri Province, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Chon Buri Province, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 24 m²
Clarify the promotional offers!My name is Leon, ask me your question, check the availability…
$53,950
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Studio apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
Studio apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Area 39 m²
Floor 44/51
I will be award, ask me for the Open, the availability, price, shares and current calculatio…
$234,143
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Studio apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
Studio apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Area 29 m²
Floor 44/51
I will be award, ask me for the Open, the availability, price, shares and current calculatio…
$175,608
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Studio apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
Studio apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Area 30 m²
Floor 26/51
I will be award, ask me for the Open, the availability, price, shares and current calculatio…
$129,123
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Studio apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
Studio apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Area 30 m²
Floor 19/51
I will be the same, ask me for the Open, the availability, price, promotions and current cal…
$118,816
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Studio apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
Studio apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Area 28 m²
Floor 25/51
I will be award, ask me for the Open, the availability, price, shares and current calculatio…
$129,123
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Properties features in Chon Buri Province, Thailand

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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