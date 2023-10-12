Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Studios for Sale in Chon Buri Province, Thailand

1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Pattaya, Thailand
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Pattaya, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/8
Contact ALZA REAL ESTATE real estate brokers, you will evaluate our approach and become a …
€94,206
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Pattaya, Thailand
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Pattaya, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 7/8
€34,907
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Pattaya, Thailand
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Pattaya, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 7/8
€32,222
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Pattaya, Thailand
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Pattaya, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 7/8
€34,592
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in Pattaya, Thailand
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Pattaya, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 22 m²
Floor 7/8
€39,150
Studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Pattaya, Thailand
Studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Pattaya, Thailand
Area 27 m²
Floor 3/8
€51,865
Studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Pattaya, Thailand
Studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Pattaya, Thailand
€44,981
Studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Pattaya, Thailand
Studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Pattaya, Thailand
Area 23 m²
Floor 1/8
One of the best developers in Thailand in 2020 completed its new Olympus project. Incredibly…
€62,710
Studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Pattaya, Thailand
Studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Pattaya, Thailand
Area 22 m²
Floor 9/51
€68,226
Studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Pattaya, Thailand
Studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Pattaya, Thailand
Area 22 m²
Floor 2/8
€43,190
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in Pattaya, Thailand
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Pattaya, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 24 m²
Number of floors 30
€69,068
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Pattaya, Thailand
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Pattaya, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 20 m²
Number of floors 8
€40,795
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Pattaya, Thailand
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Pattaya, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Number of floors 8
€69,446
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Pattaya, Thailand
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Pattaya, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
Number of floors 8
€52,026
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Pattaya, Thailand
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Pattaya, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Number of floors 8
€98,575
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Pattaya, Thailand
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Pattaya, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 181 m²
Number of floors 8
€353,458
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Pattaya, Thailand
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Pattaya, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 24 m²
Number of floors 8
€58,910
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Pattaya, Thailand
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Pattaya, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Number of floors 8
€148,067
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Na Chom Thian, Thailand
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Na Chom Thian, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 24 m²
Number of floors 40
€0
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Pattaya, Thailand
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Pattaya, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Number of floors 7
€92,065
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Pattaya, Thailand
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Pattaya, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Number of floors 22
€93,371
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in Pattaya, Thailand
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Pattaya, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 24 m²
Number of floors 20
€51,145
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in Pattaya, Thailand
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Pattaya, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Number of floors 8
€92,754
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Pattaya, Thailand
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Pattaya, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
Number of floors 30
€78,686

