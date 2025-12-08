Show property on map Show properties list
Studios with garden for sale in Chon Buri Province, Thailand

Pattaya
22
Pattaya City
105
3 properties total found
Studio apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
Studio apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
Number of floors 8
An exclusive oasis of comfort in the heart of Pattaya!A unique opportunity to own luxury rea…
$70,561
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Studio apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
Studio apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Number of floors 8
PRISTINE PARK III - premium apartments by the sea with a yield of 8% per annum!High liquidit…
$57,137
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Studio apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
Studio apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 8/8
WOW Brand New Condominium Dusit Grand Park 2 located is located in the heart of Jomtien. It …
$64,706
Agency
Highrise Property and Construction Co. LTD.
Languages
English, Русский
