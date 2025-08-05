Villa Akra Collection Layan Phase 2

700 meters to the sea, Fully furnished, Reliable developer

About the complex:

The residential complex offers 28 modern villas, each with unique architecture and spacious layouts. The villas range in size from 436 to 1,130 sq. meters, providing comfortable space for living and relaxation. The interiors are thoughtfully designed, ensuring a high level of comfort and privacy. The complex is equipped with a swimming pool and a landscaped garden for peaceful family recreation.

Included in the price:

Finishing, plumbing, built-in kitchen, built-in wardrobes, air conditioners, parking, optional furniture package.

Location:

Located just 700 meters from Layan Beach, the project offers convenience and access to all necessary amenities. Your new property is a 20-minute drive from Phuket International Airport, as well as close to Patong Beach and Laguna Phuket. Enjoy comfort with a shuttle service to the sea and excellent area infrastructure.

TOP features:

Luxury villas with 3 bedrooms, each with an area of 236 sq. meters.

All villas are equipped with private pools, creating an atmosphere of secluded relaxation.

The project is located in a picturesque area, just 700 meters from Layan Beach.

Accessible to Phuket Airport in just 15 minutes by car.

Secure area with 24/7 security and video surveillance.

Investment appeal:

Interest-free installment plan: the initial payment is 30%, the remaining 70% upon project completion.

Expected rental yield: from 7% per annum in dollars.

Key factors:

Elite area with developed infrastructure

Magnificent views and unique location

High potential for property value growth

Modern and high-quality building materials

Suitable for:

Ideal for families with children thanks to a safe and cozy atmosphere. An excellent choice for permanent residence with quality infrastructure. Attractive for investors with both short-term and long-term rentals, providing stable income and the opportunity for personal rest up to 30 days a year.

Infrastructure:

Private pool, fitness center, 24/7 security, video surveillance, parking, recreation areas, playground, garden areas, beach access, SPA salon.

