Villa Akra Collection Layan Phase 2

Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$752,349
;
14
ID: 22184
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 1000080000
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 11/12/2024

Location

  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province
  • Region
    Thalang
  • City
    Choeng Thale

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2025
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    2

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Fenced area

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour

About the complex

700 meters to the sea, Fully furnished, Reliable developer

About the complex:

The residential complex offers 28 modern villas, each with unique architecture and spacious layouts. The villas range in size from 436 to 1,130 sq. meters, providing comfortable space for living and relaxation. The interiors are thoughtfully designed, ensuring a high level of comfort and privacy. The complex is equipped with a swimming pool and a landscaped garden for peaceful family recreation.

Free investment tour of the best projects and developers in Phuket, tickets to Phuket as a gift! Just write to us using the form below.

Included in the price:

Finishing, plumbing, built-in kitchen, built-in wardrobes, air conditioners, parking, optional furniture package.
Leave a request to clarify the full set of included furniture and appliances.

Location:

Located just 700 meters from Layan Beach, the project offers convenience and access to all necessary amenities. Your new property is a 20-minute drive from Phuket International Airport, as well as close to Patong Beach and Laguna Phuket. Enjoy comfort with a shuttle service to the sea and excellent area infrastructure.

TOP features:

    1. Luxury villas with 3 bedrooms, each with an area of 236 sq. meters.
    2. All villas are equipped with private pools, creating an atmosphere of secluded relaxation.
    3. The project is located in a picturesque area, just 700 meters from Layan Beach.
    4. Accessible to Phuket Airport in just 15 minutes by car.
    5. Secure area with 24/7 security and video surveillance.

Investment appeal:

Interest-free installment plan: the initial payment is 30%, the remaining 70% upon project completion.

Expected rental yield: from 7% per annum in dollars.

Key factors:

  • Elite area with developed infrastructure
  • Magnificent views and unique location
  • High potential for property value growth
  • Modern and high-quality building materials

There are promotional units with discounts and bonuses in the complex. Write using the form below to clarify the details.

We will select a project for your budget and goals with rental income from 7% to 12% per annum in dollars for free, just write to us on WhatsApp or using the form below.

Suitable for:

Ideal for families with children thanks to a safe and cozy atmosphere. An excellent choice for permanent residence with quality infrastructure. Attractive for investors with both short-term and long-term rentals, providing stable income and the opportunity for personal rest up to 30 days a year.

Infrastructure:

Private pool, fitness center, 24/7 security, video surveillance, parking, recreation areas, playground, garden areas, beach access, SPA salon.

Our agency specializes in Phuket real estate in Thailand, with over 12 years of experience:

  • No commission, directly at developer prices, we select a project for your budget and goals
  • Our clients have access to exclusive units and special conditions, discounts with bonuses not available directly from the developer
  • We create personalized investment strategies with maximum profitability for your budget and goals
  • We accompany the transaction remotely or with your arrival in Thailand for free
Write to us on WhatsApp or using the form below to receive:
  • All current promotions, discounts, and bonuses for this project
  • Presentation and actual price list of the complex with selected best liquid units for your goals
  • Tickets to Phuket as a gift
  • Free investment tour of the best projects and developers in Phuket (we meet you at the airport in a comfortable car, take you around the locations until your task is fully resolved)
  • Free transaction support from start to finish (including legal support, assistance with money transfer, document processing, visa, furnishing, and renting out)

Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Property cost, USD
Apartments Villa
Area, m² 360.0 – 468.0
Price per m², USD 2,178 – 2,448
Apartment price, USD 831,850 – 1,21M

Location on the map

Choeng Thale, Thailand

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
