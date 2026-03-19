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Beach Townhouses for Sale in Velez Malaga, Spain

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1 property total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Velez Malaga, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Velez Malaga, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 146 m²
Number of floors 2
Amazing townhouse with spectacular sea views, large sun-drenched terrace and a private garde…
$513,789
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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