Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Upper Empordà
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garden

Houses with garden for sale in Upper Empordà, Spain

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
House 10 bedrooms in Navata, Spain
House 10 bedrooms
Navata, Spain
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 300 m²
Farmhouse from the beginning of the 18th century has always been part of the heritage of a f…
$2,52M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Upper Empordà, Spain

with Terrace
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes