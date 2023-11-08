Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Upper Empordà, Spain

Roses
4
22 properties total found
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Cadaques, Spain
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Cadaques, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Floor 2/3
Apartments in La Senjuela, Punta Prima. Salon, open kitchen, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, terrac…
€545,000
3 room house with garage, with garden, with Pool in Palau-saverdera, Spain
3 room house with garage, with garden, with Pool
Palau-saverdera, Spain
Bedrooms 3
€1,38M
2 room house with garage, with garden, with Pool in Roses, Spain
2 room house with garage, with garden, with Pool
Roses, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 170 m²
2000 Mediterranean villa built with panoramic views of the city and mountains. The house con…
€1,20M
5 room house with garage, with garden, with Pool in Castello d Empuries, Spain
5 room house with garage, with garden, with Pool
Castello d Empuries, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 425 m²
A wonderful house surrounded by greenery with breathtaking views of the sea and the city. Th…
€1,20M
3 room house with garden, with Pool, with terrassa in l Escala, Spain
3 room house with garden, with Pool, with terrassa
l Escala, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 245 m²
€1,05M
3 room house with balcony, with furniture, with garage in Castello d Empuries, Spain
3 room house with balcony, with furniture, with garage
Castello d Empuries, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Wonderful house in Empuriabrava. A small but very cozy house on the banks of the water chann…
€475,000
2 room apartment with furniture, with terrassa, with condition in Castello d Empuries, Spain
2 room apartment with furniture, with terrassa, with condition
Castello d Empuries, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Apartment in the city of Empuriabrava, located on the second line of the sea, 150 meters fro…
€125,000
4 room house with terrassa, with condition in Castello d Empuries, Spain
4 room house with terrassa, with condition
Castello d Empuries, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Two-storey villa with a total area of 220 m2 on the plot - 500 m2. ⠀ The house has 4 bedroom…
€1,29M
4 room house with terrassa, with condition in Castello d Empuries, Spain
4 room house with terrassa, with condition
Castello d Empuries, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Chic villa with a total area of 170 m2 on the plot - 500 m2. ⠀ The house has 4 bedrooms with…
€945,000
7 room house with furniture, with terrassa, with condition in Castello d Empuries, Spain
7 room house with furniture, with terrassa, with condition
Castello d Empuries, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 8
A chic complex of two houses is for sale located on the main channel Empuriabrava ( Girona, …
€240,00M
5 room house with furniture, with terrassa, with condition in Castello d Empuries, Spain
5 room house with furniture, with terrassa, with condition
Castello d Empuries, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Magnificent villa built in 2016 Villa area 362 m2, built on two floors, plus a basement, wh…
€1,79M
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with storage room in Castello d Empuries, Spain
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with storage room
Castello d Empuries, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Cozy apartment with impressive lake views in the pretty town of Empuriabrava!The apartment h…
€145,000
4 room house with terrassa in Castello d Empuries, Spain
4 room house with terrassa
Castello d Empuries, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Chic villa on Medes in Empuriabrava. The villa is completely new, the year of construction 2…
€945,000
4 room house with furniture, with terrassa, with condition in Castello d Empuries, Spain
4 room house with furniture, with terrassa, with condition
Castello d Empuries, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Chic house with its own pier near the sea. House area 500m2, plot 1000m2, pier 30m In the …
€1,65M
5 room house with furniture, with terrassa, with condition in Castello d Empuries, Spain
5 room house with furniture, with terrassa, with condition
Castello d Empuries, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Villa on Fluvia in Empuriabrava Spacious villa for sale on Fluvia The villa has 5 bedrooms, …
€880,000
3 room house with furniture, with condition in Castello d Empuries, Spain
3 room house with furniture, with condition
Castello d Empuries, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Smart home for sale! This is the highest-tech house in our collection. Everything opens, clo…
€1,38M
4 room house in Castello d Empuries, Spain
4 room house
Castello d Empuries, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Villa for sale on the widest, and accordingly, most popular Segre channel in Empuriabrava . …
€790,000
9 room house with air conditioning, with terrace, with garden in Navata, Spain
9 room house with air conditioning, with terrace, with garden
Navata, Spain
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 300 m²
  Farmhouse from the beginning of the 18th century has always been part of the heritage of a…
€2,40M
9 room apartment with air conditioning, with terrace, with garden in l Escala, Spain
9 room apartment with air conditioning, with terrace, with garden
l Escala, Spain
Bedrooms 29
Bathrooms count 30
Area 50 972 m²
Fantastic hotel located in the “Baix Empordà”, in a privileged enclave with views that reach…
Price on request
Villa 5 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Roses, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Roses, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 410 m²
The luxury villa is located in Rosas, Spain. 410 sq.m. villa 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, living…
€495,000
2 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Roses, Spain
2 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Roses, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 60 m²
Beautiful apartment located in Rosas, Spain. In the apartment with an area of 60 sq.m. 2 bed…
€399,000
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Roses, Spain
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Roses, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 81 m²
Beautiful apartment overlooking the sea is located in the center of Rosas, Spain. The apartm…
€309,000

