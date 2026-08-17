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Villas for sale in Upper Empordà, Spain

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10 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Peralada, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Peralada, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 2
Discover this spectacular newly built Villa located on the exclusive Peralada golf course in…
Price on request
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Agency
Scat Realty
Languages
Русский, Español
Villa 8 bedrooms in Navata, Spain
Villa 8 bedrooms
Navata, Spain
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 330 m²
Masia is located on the territory of famous golf courses in the province of Girona near the …
$871,433
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Villa 8 bedrooms in Torroella de Fluvia, Spain
Villa 8 bedrooms
Torroella de Fluvia, Spain
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 600 m²
House in the town of Torreia de Fluvia in the province of Girona. Total area 600 sq.m. on an…
$987,624
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Camallera, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Camallera, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 450 m²
Medieval masia in the city of Sauce in the province of Girona. Masia in excellent condition …
$1,39M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Peralada, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Peralada, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 267 m²
A beautiful house for sale on the territory of a prestigious gated community, two floors, 26…
$1,10M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Castello dEmpuries, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Castello dEmpuries, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 475 m²
Art Nouveau villa lined with design magazines on one of the canals of Empuriabrava. The bert…
$3,20M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Peralada, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Peralada, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 958 m²
House in the town of Perelada in the province of Girona. Located near famous golf courses. T…
$4,01M
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Villa 8 bedrooms in Torroella de Fluvia, Spain
Villa 8 bedrooms
Torroella de Fluvia, Spain
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 430 m²
The house in the town of Torreia de Fluvia in the province of Girona was built in 2005 in th…
$812,176
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Llado, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Llado, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 658 m²
Masia in the beautiful Alt Empordà region in the province of Girona. Total area 658 sq.m. on…
$987,624
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Villa 7 bedrooms in Castello dEmpuries, Spain
Villa 7 bedrooms
Castello dEmpuries, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 546 m²
Villa on one of the canals of Empuriabrava. The distance to the center of Barcelona is 140 k…
$2,31M
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