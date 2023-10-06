Pool Residential properties for sale in Torrevieja, Spain

Show property on map Show properties list
3 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Torrevieja, Spain
3 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 120 m²
Fantastic penthouse with a terrace of 40 m2, south orientation, just 300 meters from the sea…
€1,22M
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with swimming pool in Torrevieja, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with swimming pool
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
Apartment on the ground floor with a terrace of 32 m2. Orientation south, just 300 meters fr…
€442,000
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Torrevieja, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 77 m²
A carefully planned project of luxury residences with 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms, which harmoniousl…
€542,000
2 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Torrevieja, Spain
2 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 90 m²
A carefully planned project of luxury residences with 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms, which harmoniousl…
€932,000
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Torrevieja, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 108 m²
A carefully planned project of luxury residences with 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms, which harmoniousl…
€662,000
3 room house with swimming pool in Torrevieja, Spain
3 room house with swimming pool
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 143 m²
€620,000
4 room house with swimming pool in Torrevieja, Spain
4 room house with swimming pool
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 154 m²
€475,000
4 room house with swimming pool in Torrevieja, Spain
4 room house with swimming pool
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 200 m²
€699,000
3 room house with swimming pool in Torrevieja, Spain
3 room house with swimming pool
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 170 m²
€459,000
3 room house with swimming pool in Torrevieja, Spain
3 room house with swimming pool
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 320 m²
€560,000
3 room house with swimming pool in Torrevieja, Spain
3 room house with swimming pool
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 320 m²
€560,000
5 room house with swimming pool in Torrevieja, Spain
5 room house with swimming pool
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 306 m²
€590,000
Villa 6 room villa with furniture, with sea view, with swimming pool in Torrevieja, Spain
Villa 6 room villa with furniture, with sea view, with swimming pool
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Area 283 m²
Beautiful villa with sea view located in Torrevieha in the south of Costa Blanca The total …
€1,45M
