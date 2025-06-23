Show property on map Show properties list
Monthly rent of flats and apartments in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain

6 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Adeje, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Offer for seasonal lease a bright renovated apartment in the ‘Roque del Conde IV’ area, Torv…
$1,574
per month
Agency
VYM Canarias
Languages
English, Русский, Español, Italiano, Українська
2 bedroom apartment in Adeje, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
From 01/05/25 to 01/11/2025 a cosy apartment with spacious terrace is available for rent in …
$2,264
per month
Agency
VYM Canarias
Languages
English, Русский, Español, Italiano, Українська
1 bedroom apartment in Guia de Isora, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Guia de Isora, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
We offer for autumn-winter season rental this beautiful apartment located in the center of P…
$2,038
per month
Agency
VYM Canarias
Languages
English, Русский, Español, Italiano, Українська
2 bedroom apartment in Adeje, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
We offer for seasonal lease a nice and bright apartment in the complex ‘Sol Paraiso’, in Pla…
$1,644
per month
Agency
VYM Canarias
Languages
English, Русский, Español, Italiano, Українська
Apartment in Miraverde, Spain
Apartment
Miraverde, Spain
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Studio for lease in the complex Island Village Heights, San Eugenio Alto. Complex with swim…
$986
per month
Agency
VYM Canarias
Languages
English, Русский, Español, Italiano, Українська
2 bedroom apartment in Adeje, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
We offer for rent for long-term a very bright and cosy apartment located in Jardines de Casa…
$1,609
per month
Agency
VYM Canarias
Languages
English, Русский, Español, Italiano, Українська

Properties features in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain

